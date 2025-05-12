The Air Fryer Hack That Instantly Ripens Your Bananas

Bananas may just be the world's most beloved fruit. Not just for snacking on the go or slathering in peanut butter, but for making delicious treats like banana bread, banana pancakes, and creamy banana smoothies. While from a food waste perspective you're better off buying green bananas, staring at those chartreuse fruits waiting for them to ripen could test the patience of a saint. The process can take days, and if you're craving a homemade banana dessert right now, you might be out of luck. "But what if there were a shortcut?" we hear you wondering. We got you. You're about to discover a new best friend for those times you need to speed up a banana's maturation: your air fryer.

To use the air fryer as a handy banana-ripener, simply place the bananas in the fryer basket (making sure they aren't overcrowded) and cook at 300 degrees Fahrenheit. Cook the unpeeled bananas for roughly 8 minutes, give or take depending on how ripe you need or want them to be. When they're done, the skin will be completely black.

This hack works because the heat from the air fryer speeds up the ripening process by softening the banana's flesh, allowing the natural sugars to come out. When the bananas are done in the air fryer, they'll be smooth, sweet, and ready to be mashed up for an easy banana pancake recipe.