Roast Chicken On A Bed Of Vegetables And Thank Us Later
Having a go-to roast chicken recipe in your back pocket is a must for any home cook. Tasty, simple, and good for mountains of leftovers, it's an easy weeknight meal for the whole family (well, maybe not the vegetarians). And if you follow one piece of advice, you can avoid dirtying a second cooking implement to add your serving of vegetables to the meal.
We spoke to executive chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson VU in New York City, who waxed poetic about turning roast chicken into a one-pot, self-contained meal by roasting the chicken over a bed of vegetables. He calls this a win-win technique. "Flavor-wise, the chicken drippings baste the vegetables as they cook, infusing them with fat, salt, and umami-rich juices," he says. "It's essentially self-saucing."
It's not just about enhancing the veggies, though. According to Jones, doing this has an equal effect on the poultry. "Technique-wise, the vegetables act like a roasting rack, allowing hot air to circulate under the bird while simultaneously absorbing flavor," he says. "This promotes even cooking and prevents ... burning on the underside." Additionally, there's nothing as disappointing as taking your chicken out of the baking tray and finding an underside full of mushy, discolored skin — but that won't be a problem once you start utilizing this method, as Jones notes it also prevents sogginess.
What veggies to use with your chicken
When it comes to planning out your menu, certain vegetables are better for this technique than others. As for what to look for, Samuel-Drake Jones has some basic guidelines. "Choose vegetables that can withstand high heat and benefit from long roasting," he says.
What exactly does that mean? "Root vegetables like carrots, parsnips, potatoes, and sweet potatoes caramelize beautifully and absorb chicken fat well," Jones offers as a starting point. "Alliums like onions, shallots, and leeks turn sweet, jammy, and soak up flavor wonderfully. Fennel and celery add aroma and depth, and cabbage is an underrated option as it roasts into something rich with an almost meaty texture under chicken drippings."
Which route you take will depend on the flavor profile you're giving your bird. If you choose to caramelize your roast chicken with lemon curd, you may want less added sweetness, so potatoes and parsnips might be the best bet. Alternatively, for a next-level roast chicken, consider the Japanese ingredient miso. Its mildly sugared flavor, when paired with the sweetness of leeks, yams, and carrots, creates a beautiful balance.