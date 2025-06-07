Roast Chicken On A Bed Of Vegetables And Thank Us Later

Having a go-to roast chicken recipe in your back pocket is a must for any home cook. Tasty, simple, and good for mountains of leftovers, it's an easy weeknight meal for the whole family (well, maybe not the vegetarians). And if you follow one piece of advice, you can avoid dirtying a second cooking implement to add your serving of vegetables to the meal.

We spoke to executive chef Samuel-Drake Jones of Hudson VU in New York City, who waxed poetic about turning roast chicken into a one-pot, self-contained meal by roasting the chicken over a bed of vegetables. He calls this a win-win technique. "Flavor-wise, the chicken drippings baste the vegetables as they cook, infusing them with fat, salt, and umami-rich juices," he says. "It's essentially self-saucing."

It's not just about enhancing the veggies, though. According to Jones, doing this has an equal effect on the poultry. "Technique-wise, the vegetables act like a roasting rack, allowing hot air to circulate under the bird while simultaneously absorbing flavor," he says. "This promotes even cooking and prevents ... burning on the underside." Additionally, there's nothing as disappointing as taking your chicken out of the baking tray and finding an underside full of mushy, discolored skin — but that won't be a problem once you start utilizing this method, as Jones notes it also prevents sogginess.