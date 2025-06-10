Remove Chicken Tendons With 2 Items You Definitely Have Lying Around Your Kitchen

Chicken is often considered one of the least fussy and most cost-effective kinds of meat to prepare at home. Once you're familiar with the best cuts of chicken to buy, it can quickly become second nature to pan sear, oven roast, or air fry your way to a delicious dinner in a matter of minutes. Though some cuts, like chicken breasts, sometimes get a bad rap for being bland or overly dry, there are a number of simple tips that will keep your poultry juicy and tender, no matter how you prefer to cook it. One way to ensure that your meat stays succulent is to remove the tendons, those tough white strings that run through raw chicken. These small rubber-band-like threads are simply pieces of connective tissue that secure the meat and muscle to the bone, and they can be easily removed using two common kitchen items: a paper towel and a fork.

To remove the tendons from a large piece of chicken (such as the breast, tenderloin, or thigh), place the meat flat on a non-slip cutting board. Locate the exposed part of the tendon and slide it in between the tines of a fork. Using one hand to apply pressure to the fork, grab the exposed tendon with a paper towel and pull firmly until it has been completely removed. If you're preparing smaller pieces like drumsticks, you may need to use a paring knife to expose the tendons and slice them away.