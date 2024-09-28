If Your Raw Chicken Has White Strings, Don't Be Alarmed

When you work with raw chicken, you may notice small but tough white threads running through the muscle fibers. No need to worry — these are just the chicken's tendons! Tendons are cords of strong, flexible collagen protein that anchor muscle to bones. They are perfectly safe to eat provided the meat's internal temperature reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit, the minimum safe temperature for any poultry, according to the USDA. Whether or not you should remove tendons from your chicken is entirely a personal choice.

While collagen is a great source of flavor in all meats, it needs plenty of low and slow heat to melt and go from tough to tender, so not every recipe is built to maximize the potential of chicken tendons. Some folks still like the chewiness of quickly-cooked tendons, while others want their meat as tender as possible. If you're unsure of whether or not to remove them, consider what kind of dish you're making.

If you're boiling and then shredding chicken for a simple chicken noodle soup recipe, you probably won't even notice any tendons. However, if you're serving whole cuts of chicken on top of pasta or in a simple fried chicken recipe, those "strings" will be more noticeable. Luckily, removing tendons is easy and there's plenty of ways to do it. Common kitchen tools like a sharp knife, fork, and paper towels are all you'll need, regardless of what method you choose.