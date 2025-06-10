You'll Find $2.05 Burgers At This Texas Hidden Gem

Murf's has been in operation since 1985 and has been serving good food on West End Avenue for years. Fans of the place say it's a staple of the community, and although the name of the establishment is Better Burgers, Murf's also has a good reputation for serving perfectly crispy onion rings, corn dogs, and milkshakes.

It seems like the half-price night is a consistent event that happens every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., but Murf's Better Burger occasionally implements discounts on Saturdays as well — if you're lucky, you might get to enjoy its $2 all-day burger deal on the weekend. The majority of online reviews for Murf's Better Burger are positive, with many people impressed by the value and the quality of the food compared to the price. One reviewer on Google wrote, "We had the $2 Saturday burger deal. Burgers were good. I ordered [seven] burgers, onion rings [for] $3 and fries, all came out to $25. We ate burgers for [two] days."

While not every review is glowing, most complaints are minor compared to the majority of positive feedback. In fact, some corners of the internet are actively debating whether Murf's should be considered the best burger in all of San Antonio. You can try it yourself by visiting the restaurant in Texas.