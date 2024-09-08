Can A Water Filter Really Make Cheap Vodka Taste Like Top Shelf?

Filtering your vodka at home is the hack you didn't know you needed. Everyone wants to feel like they're getting a bang for their buck, and now you can with cheap vodka and the help of an at-home water filter. Yes — like the one you fill up and pop in the fridge.

Doing this easy hack can help you save money and avoid the brash, rubbing alcohol-esque flavor and scent that sometimes come with more inexpensive buys. Let's be honest — the lower-quality stuff can be really rough. While both are clear as water in appearance, the difference between cheap and expensive vodka is stark.

Water filters often contain an activated charcoal-based system to remove impurities. If you run vodka through around four to five times, the filtration system can work similarly. Taking this extra step helps get rid of congeners, which are by-products of alcohol's fermentation process that contribute to a spirit's taste, texture, and smell. Removing as many of them as possible can even reduce a liquor's chance of giving you a nasty hangover.