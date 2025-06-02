You're About To See A Lot More Of This Popular Fried Chicken Chain

If you haven't had a chance to try Dave's Hot Chicken yet, you'll likely have plenty of opportunities soon. On June 2, the fast-casual chain announced that private equity firm Roark Capital bought a majority stake in the brand with a near $1 billion valuation, according to CEO Bill Phelps on CNBC's "Squawk Box." This deal, reportedly in the works for months, adds Dave's to Roark Capital's powerhouse portfolio of food brands, including the ever-popular Subway, Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin', Jamba Juice, and Carl's Jr.

First started in 2017 as a modest Los Angeles parking lot pop-up, Dave's Hot Chicken has since expanded to around 300 locations nationwide, and that number is only climbing. The company plans to open 155 more stores this year, as well as another 155 next year. With this large investment from Roark Capital, Phelps reported that Dave's Hot Chicken could reach up to 4,000 locations worldwide in the next 10 years.

This exponential rise is largely thanks to its cult-like fanbase and roster of celebrity investors, including Drake, Samuel L. Jackson, and Usher. In 2022, the company reported a whopping 156% increase in sales compared to the year prior, followed by 57% sales growth in 2024, according to a report from Technomic.