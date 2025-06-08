Do Fast Food Workers Get Tips? Here's When You're Expected To Give A Little Extra
Something has happened to tipping culture in America, and it's made people somewhat uneasy about the gratuities they used to leave with confidence. Tips were once confined to the sit-down dining sphere, but in 2025, it seems like nearly every service-based food transaction includes the option to leave a little extra — even at some fast food counters. But are fast food workers considered tipped employees? They actually aren't. Still, if there's a tip jar or a digital option and you received exceptional service, then by all means, it might be expected — or at least appreciated — to leave a little bonus.
That exceptional service might include handling a particularly large and/or complex order with razor-sharp accuracy, or answering questions knowledgeably about gluten-containing ingredients on the menu. The tip amount could be a few dollars or a small percentage of your total bill — though you can always go above and beyond for service that does the same.
Some fast food employees go above and beyond
It can be easy to skip over any tipping options offered during checkout when you're ordering food from McDonald's or Burger King. But there are some restaurants, considered fast food, where tipping is not only appreciated — it actually tends to be expected (for good reason). For example, when ordering from the coffee chain Starbucks, you should follow coffee shop etiquette and tip your barista (same goes if you order a drink at Dunkin, too, actually). Starbucks continuously offers new creations year-round, and people can customize the drinks further to their hearts' content. It makes sense to tip these workers, who have to make some pretty detailed beverages while also memorizing the rotating menu and doling out advice and guidance to coffee novices.
Panera menu has seen some drastic changes over the years, but it is an example of a fast food-adjacent restaurant (actually considered fast casual) whose tipping culture has evolved; it currently accepts tips for employees when ordering online and in-restaurant. When ordering a few items online for rapid pick-up, you might eschew tipping — but if you're placing a larger order (or even a catering order), it would be a nice gesture to add a gratuity to the bill. Of course, tipping isn't mandatory when dining in-restaurant, but employees do appreciate it when you add a little extra to your total, especially if you receive any kind of tableside service.
Food service situations where you should always tip
The lines around tipping in fast food and fast casual settings have become clearer. You should absolutely still tip — a minimum of 15 to 20% — at sit-down restaurants where you receive full service. Another tipping must: whenever you get food delivered, whether it's a burger from your favorite joint via DoorDash or groceries through Instacart. Delivery drivers, like waitstaff and unlike most fast food workers, rely on tips for the bulk of their income. Unfortunately, if you can't afford at least a $5 tip on a food delivery or a 10% tip on grocery delivery, then you can't afford the service at all.
Now, here's a controversial subject: tipping for pick-up orders. While it might seem like "extreme tipping," it actually isn't. Employees who handle takeout at sit-down restaurants often fall under the tipped worker category — meaning that without a gratuity, they might only be making the tipped minimum wage. You don't need to tip as much as you would for dine-in service, but around 10% is advisable, or more if your order is large, complicated, or rushed. And if you're ordering from a local spot, tossing a few extra dollars on the bill can help ensure that mom-and-pop joint keeps serving up the food you love.