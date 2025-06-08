Do Fast Food Workers Get Tips? Here's When You're Expected To Give A Little Extra

It can be easy to skip over any tipping options offered during checkout when you're ordering food from McDonald's or Burger King. But there are some restaurants, considered fast food, where tipping is not only appreciated — it actually tends to be expected (for good reason). For example, when ordering from the coffee chain Starbucks, you should follow coffee shop etiquette and tip your barista (same goes if you order a drink at Dunkin, too, actually). Starbucks continuously offers new creations year-round, and people can customize the drinks further to their hearts' content. It makes sense to tip these workers, who have to make some pretty detailed beverages while also memorizing the rotating menu and doling out advice and guidance to coffee novices.

Panera menu has seen some drastic changes over the years, but it is an example of a fast food-adjacent restaurant (actually considered fast casual) whose tipping culture has evolved; it currently accepts tips for employees when ordering online and in-restaurant. When ordering a few items online for rapid pick-up, you might eschew tipping — but if you're placing a larger order (or even a catering order), it would be a nice gesture to add a gratuity to the bill. Of course, tipping isn't mandatory when dining in-restaurant, but employees do appreciate it when you add a little extra to your total, especially if you receive any kind of tableside service.