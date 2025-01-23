Who Owns VMC Drinks?

While it may sometimes be easy to determine that a liquor brand is owned by a celebrity purely based on the name (think: Indoggo Gin from Snoop Dogg), the star power behind a spirit is often less apparent at first glance. Such is the case with Viva Mexico Cabrones (VMC) tequila-based canned cocktails. Introduced to the United States in 2023 by Spirit of Gallo, following a year of successful sales in Mexico, these ready-to-drink beverages are the creation of none other than boxing superstar Saúl Álvarez.

Also known as "Canelo" (a nickname meaning "cinnamon" that references his red hair), Álvarez hails from Jalisco. He has earned recognition as a champion boxer across multiple divisions, including titles in the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring in the super-middleweight division. In addition to his boxing accolades, Álvarez appeared in Michael B. Jordan's "Creed III" and serves as the Executive Producer of "The Long Game." He also owns a line of apparel and accessories.

Álvarez's canned cocktails are designed to honor his home region of Jalisco, where the agave used to produce the tequila is grown and harvested. The can's artwork, featuring an eagle with its wings spread while perched on the heart of an agave plant, serves as a broader tribute to Mexican heritage.