Who Owns VMC Drinks?
While it may sometimes be easy to determine that a liquor brand is owned by a celebrity purely based on the name (think: Indoggo Gin from Snoop Dogg), the star power behind a spirit is often less apparent at first glance. Such is the case with Viva Mexico Cabrones (VMC) tequila-based canned cocktails. Introduced to the United States in 2023 by Spirit of Gallo, following a year of successful sales in Mexico, these ready-to-drink beverages are the creation of none other than boxing superstar Saúl Álvarez.
Also known as "Canelo" (a nickname meaning "cinnamon" that references his red hair), Álvarez hails from Jalisco. He has earned recognition as a champion boxer across multiple divisions, including titles in the WBA, WBC, IBF, and The Ring in the super-middleweight division. In addition to his boxing accolades, Álvarez appeared in Michael B. Jordan's "Creed III" and serves as the Executive Producer of "The Long Game." He also owns a line of apparel and accessories.
Álvarez's canned cocktails are designed to honor his home region of Jalisco, where the agave used to produce the tequila is grown and harvested. The can's artwork, featuring an eagle with its wings spread while perched on the heart of an agave plant, serves as a broader tribute to Mexican heritage.
More about VMC drinks
Saúl Álvarez's VMC canned cocktails come in three flavors. The Paloma reimagines the classic cocktail by blending tequila and grapefruit for a sweet, citrus-forward sip. The Jamaica Hibiscus is fruity, tart, and floral. The final flavor, Margarita, pays homage to the traditional version of the popular drink. All three beverages are made with blanco tequila, prized for its suitability in margaritas, and sparkling water for a refreshing fizz. At 5.5% ABV, these ready-to-drink cocktails are more sessionable than standard cocktails, making them ideal for a low-ABV bar lineup.
Reviews of the flavors are generally positive, with some noting that the drinks exceeded their expectations for canned cocktails. Some reviewers praised their refreshing and smooth profiles, while others highlighted their superiority over well-known brands' seltzers. However, some consumers have expressed a desire for the net carb count to be displayed on the packaging. Overall, feedback on the drinks trends favorably.
If you're planning to crack open a VMC, be sure to refrigerate it ahead of time for optimal flavor. While the drink can be enjoyed straight from the can, chilling a glass can also enhance the experience. Finally, for a little extra flair, consider rimming the glass with sugar, salt, rim dip, or chamoy to elevate the drink even further.