Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Chain Has The Best Steaks?

Choosing the perfect steak cut (and deciding how to cook it) is a process. After all, when you want a solid, juicy, flavorful portion, it's essential to consider the overall picture. Many shoppers turn to places like Costco and Sam's Club to purchase large quantities of meat at a great bulk deal. Deciding which of these two warehouse stores is best for steak comes down to three key factors: quality, price, and variety. When comparing these facets, the clear winner for your next steak dinner is none other than Costco.

Quality-wise, both Sam's Club and Costco offer USDA Prime and Choice steaks, resulting in a tie. USDA Prime is the highest quality, as designated by the United States Department of Agriculture. It has a high level of fat marbling, and is widely considered top-of-the-line, though USDA Choice also contains marbling — just less than Prime — and is still known for being a dependable cut of beef. However, once you take price into consideration, and the wider variety of cuts offered by one warehouse, Costco comes out on top. Let's break it all down.