Costco Vs Sam's Club: Which Chain Has The Best Steaks?
Choosing the perfect steak cut (and deciding how to cook it) is a process. After all, when you want a solid, juicy, flavorful portion, it's essential to consider the overall picture. Many shoppers turn to places like Costco and Sam's Club to purchase large quantities of meat at a great bulk deal. Deciding which of these two warehouse stores is best for steak comes down to three key factors: quality, price, and variety. When comparing these facets, the clear winner for your next steak dinner is none other than Costco.
Quality-wise, both Sam's Club and Costco offer USDA Prime and Choice steaks, resulting in a tie. USDA Prime is the highest quality, as designated by the United States Department of Agriculture. It has a high level of fat marbling, and is widely considered top-of-the-line, though USDA Choice also contains marbling — just less than Prime — and is still known for being a dependable cut of beef. However, once you take price into consideration, and the wider variety of cuts offered by one warehouse, Costco comes out on top. Let's break it all down.
Sam's Club offers plenty of USDA Choice steaks
Just because Costco offers a slight edge doesn't mean Sam's Club lacks solid steaks for its customers. However, side-by-side comparisons reveal that Prime ribeye at Sam's runs $24.38 per pound compared to $21.85 per pound at Costco. On average (without any sales or limited-time savings), Sam's Club is more expensive than Costco for the Prime cut, but for USDA Choice, Sam's is more affordable.
Sam's Club offers a variety of cuts, primarily featuring Member's Mark New York strip, ribeye, and tenderloin under the USDA Prime designation. However, the store carries a much wider selection of USDA Choice cuts, including round steak, ribeye, flank, brisket, filet, and bone-in cowboy steaks. For those seeking grass-fed options, you can find vacuum-sealed filet mignon and New York strip. Some locations even have a clearance section for meats nearing their sell-by dates, which is perfect for same-day grilling and a savory deal. When in doubt, press the service button or find the butcher in the back, and ask any questions to help you choose the perfect cut of steak at the store.
You can get USDA Prime steak for cheaper at Costco
Prime is the bougie cut of meat you should consider buying from Costco for its flavorful, buttery taste — and it's also cheaper there. Interestingly, however, Costco's Choice ribeye actually costs more at $17.48 per pound, compared to Sam's Club's Choice ribeyes at $15.98.
Costco also wins for offering a wider selection of steaks, even providing online options for exotic cuts like Japanese Wagyu shabu shabu slices. Another online choice is grass-fed ribeyes from Southern Australia, offering a robust, meaty bite.
Costco's Kirkland brand almost always carries Prime and Choice flank, tri-tip, sirloins, skirt, New York strips, ribeye, filet mignon, brisket, or the illustrious ribeye cap cut, known for its umami-rich, super beefy flavor. The cap cut has a delicious texture similar to a succulent filet with the decadent taste of a traditional ribeye. The chain also sells a sous-vide grass-fed sirloin steak for those who need pre-cooked meat ready in a pinch.
If you're thinking twice about buying Costco's steaks, one reason could be that some of them are blade-tenderized. While it makes for a tender bite, some don't prefer this process because it requires the steaks to be cooked to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to eliminate the risk of bacterial illness. Aside from this aspect, Costco remains the winner time and time again.