Inside The California Costco That Sells The World's Rarest Wines

If you're in the market for a rare wine, you might stop by an area specialty wine store or search online — but also consider Costco, specifically the Costco Burbank Business Center in North Hollywood, California, home to some of the world's rarest wines at a variety of price points. While Costco is primarily known for its big-buy grocery items (like the gourmet cheese it sells in bulk), discount food court (especially its famous food court hot dog), and is Food Republic's choice for the best grocery store to purchase meat from, it is also the U.S.'s second-largest wine retailer, only surpassed by Total Wine & More.

Even if you're not a business owner, any member can visit this location. Rare wines here include an 18-bottle vertical set of Cos d'Estournel, comprising bottles from 2000 to 2017, for $5,799.99 — about $322.22 per bottle. Another rare wine sold there is the Chateau Latour 30 Bottle Vertical Collector's Set, with bottles from 1985 to 2014, valued at $37,999. A steal at $1,266.63 per bottle!

If a six-pack of wine is more your speed, then the Chateau Margaux La Trilogie 2019 Horizontal Set could be yours for $4,499.99. And if you've got $6,999.99 in hand, you could own another six pack, A Piece of Chateau Lafite Rothschild History Set.

To acquire these rare vintages, you need to do more than just drop by. You must email the staff contact listed to make the order, pay for it up front, and then coordinate the pickup from the Burbank Center.