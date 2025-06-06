Raising Cane's And Popeye's Have More Than Just Fried Chicken In Common

Fried chicken is a quintessentially southern dish. So, it's little surprise that two of the most popular fried chicken chains in the U.S., Popeye's and Raising Cane's, originated in the state of Louisiana.

Restaurant fried chicken always tastes better than what you make at home, which is one reason fast-food fried chicken is such a popular dining-out option. America is replete with fried chicken establishments, and each of these two national franchises ranks among the top fried chicken chains in the country.

Popeyes was launched in Arabi, Louisiana — a suburb of New Orleans — in 1972. Not far away but more than two decades later, Raising Cane's got its start in Baton Rouge in 1996. Though they're close Louisiana neighbors, some clear distinctions between Popeyes and Raising Cane's can be found on their menus. Each chain has a fierce fan following, proving there are all kinds of tastes in this world. Some prefer the Creole- and Cajun-inspired flavors of Popeyes, while, for others, the streamlined menu at Raising Cane's is just what the tummy ordered.