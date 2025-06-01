How To Choose The Best Bread For Your Tuna Melt
Even though its origin story suggests that the tuna melt was created during a happy accident, it's gone on to become a beloved sandwich (and one of the few dishes where canned tuna is preferred over fresh). When making your own, though, you may be wondering which bread produces the best sandwich. To find out, we spoke to John Politte, Chef, Founder, and Host of "It's Only Food".
According to Politte, popular bread choices for a tuna melt include sourdough and whole grain, but you can try different varieties depending on personal preference. If you're looking for crunch, Italian ciabatta is a perfect choice since it's notoriously crusty on the outside with a soft interior. If you like a little tang, rye bread is another choice that complements tuna really well. Some unique options include bagels, pita bread, and croissants, and all for different reasons. "A bagel makes a hearty sandwich, perfect for brunch ... pita holds the tuna and cheese well and is easy to eat ... a croissant gives a buttery, flaky feel and feels special," Politte said.
Regardless of which bread you choose, there's one step you should always take to help prevent sogginess and create a better overall texture. "For a crispy crust, toast the bread first and add the tuna and cheese before broiling," Politte explained. "Alternatively, you can place everything in the broiler together, but monitor it to ensure even heating and avoid burning the bread."
More tips for making the best tuna melt
When it comes to making your tuna melt at home, Politte suggests using either a non-stick skillet or a cast-iron pan on the stovetop for the best results (although a griddle can be used if you're making a bunch of sandwiches). "This gives you reasonable control over the heat, making the bread crispy while the cheese melts," Politte said. Regardless of which bread you're using, butter the outside just like you would for a grilled cheese so that it can crisp up nicely in the skillet. To avoid burning, keep the heat to a steady medium-low, and if you want to make your tuna melt ultra-cheesy, cover it with a pan lid to help the cheese melt evenly.
Alternatively, you can also toss your tuna melts on the barbecue if you're outside for the day. "If grilling outside, wrap the sandwich in foil to help melt the cheese and prevent burning," Politte said. This indirect heat will ensure your sandwich doesn't burn to a crisp.