How To Choose The Best Bread For Your Tuna Melt

Even though its origin story suggests that the tuna melt was created during a happy accident, it's gone on to become a beloved sandwich (and one of the few dishes where canned tuna is preferred over fresh). When making your own, though, you may be wondering which bread produces the best sandwich. To find out, we spoke to John Politte, Chef, Founder, and Host of "It's Only Food".

According to Politte, popular bread choices for a tuna melt include sourdough and whole grain, but you can try different varieties depending on personal preference. If you're looking for crunch, Italian ciabatta is a perfect choice since it's notoriously crusty on the outside with a soft interior. If you like a little tang, rye bread is another choice that complements tuna really well. Some unique options include bagels, pita bread, and croissants, and all for different reasons. "A bagel makes a hearty sandwich, perfect for brunch ... pita holds the tuna and cheese well and is easy to eat ... a croissant gives a buttery, flaky feel and feels special," Politte said.

Regardless of which bread you choose, there's one step you should always take to help prevent sogginess and create a better overall texture. "For a crispy crust, toast the bread first and add the tuna and cheese before broiling," Politte explained. "Alternatively, you can place everything in the broiler together, but monitor it to ensure even heating and avoid burning the bread."