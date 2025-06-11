McDonald's Breakfast Steak Has Fewer Ingredients Than You Might Expect. Here's What's In It

What's more nostalgic, more satisfying, and more reliable than grabbing breakfast at McDonald's? With the Egg McMuffin turning 50 in 2025, we wanted to give some love to a less iconic (but in no way less delicious) breakfast sandwich: the McDonald's Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel. For anyone who has ever sunk their teeth into one of these beauties and wondered what's actually in the steak patty, the answer may surprise you. Despite your preconceptions about McDonald's, it's not a load of mystery meat and unpronounceable E numbers. In fact, for a fast food item, the ingredient list is shockingly short.

The base of the patty is just beef and water — pretty standard stuff — with some salt, sodium phosphate (which is there to help retain moisture), and natural flavor. Nothing scary at all. After that, the patty is seasoned with more salt, some spices, dried garlic, soybean oil, and some more natural flavoring. And that's it. No artificial colors, no long chemical names, and nothing that sounds like it belongs in a stick of glue instead of your breakfast.

Of course, "natural flavor" is a pretty vague term and could mean anything from spices to another meat product, and it's used twice so yeah that raises a brow, but compared to other processed foods, it feels pretty minimalist. If you were expecting a label packed with preservatives, the McDonald's breakfast steak patty is surprisingly straightforward, with mostly just beef doing the heavy lifting.