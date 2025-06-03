What You Should Know Before Using Gruyère In Your Next Grilled Cheese
There are so many tips for making the best grilled cheese, and a variety of different types of cheese you can use, but one of the best is definitely Gruyère. This nutty, semi-hard cheese, derived from cow's milk, hails from Switzerland. However, you shouldn't just use Gruyère all willy-nilly in your grilled cheese sandwiches; according to John Politte — chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food" — you should "combine Gruyère with ... fontina or mild mozzarella for better taste and texture."
Those weren't the only cheeses Politte had in mind, though. He ultimately favored the flavor of a sharp, aged cheddar when combined and melted with Gruyère. This is because Gruyère has a hint of sweetness and an almost caramel-like toastiness (especially when young); the two cheeses balance each other out. Sharp cheddar's rich flavor and intense, pungent bite are softened by the subtle sweetness and complemented by the fruitiness of Gruyère. If you're not a fan of cheddar but still want to pair Gruyère with something that has an edge, you might also consider an extra-aged Gouda or a sharp provolone.
Tips for using Gruyère to its best effect
To use Gruyère to its best effect, you'll want to follow John Politte's sage advice — you may just end up making the best grilled cheese of your life. First up? He recommends shredding or slicing the cheese thinly instead of using the pre-shredded kind. Yes, finding pre-shredded Gruyère can be convenient, but it should be avoided when making grilled cheese because it often contains additives that prevent clumping — and also inhibit even melting in your skillet.
Also, avoid overfilling the bread with cheese. "Use a moderate amount of Gruyère to keep the focus on the flavors," Politte said. There is such a thing as too much of a good thing — especially if you're combining Gruyère with another cheese or additional ingredients. You'll want to be able to taste those components, too (otherwise, why include them?).
He also noted that you should lightly toast the bread (in the pan, using butter — or mayo for the crispiest bite) before adding the cheese, to "enhance flavor and prevent sogginess." Finally, when cooking, Politte advised using medium-low heat; that way, the cheese can melt gently before the bread starts to burn.
Ingredients that will complete your Gruyère grilled cheese
Balancing your Gruyère with sharp cheddar isn't the only way to enhance the flavor. This Swiss cheese pairs beautifully with a wide array of other ingredients — like, as John Politte suggested, "caramelized onions or tart apple slices." Other produce like pears, figs, or even mushrooms (sauteed, naturally) also complement the cheese.
If you're not vegetarian or vegan, consider adding a little protein in the form of ham, turkey, or Italian meats like salami or prosciutto. The saltiness and savoriness of these additions can help bring out the same qualities in the cheese, especially when paired with sweet fruits for contrast.
Nor should you overlook condiments and spreads. Ina Garten uses mango chutney on her grilled cheeses, but a fig jam or even a fruit jelly provides a sweet foil to the salty creaminess of the Gruyère. The same goes for honey or maple syrup, which you can drizzle onto the bread or cheese. And if you've added enough sweetness, consider kicking up the heat with a touch of sriracha or chili crisp.