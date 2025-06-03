What You Should Know Before Using Gruyère In Your Next Grilled Cheese

There are so many tips for making the best grilled cheese, and a variety of different types of cheese you can use, but one of the best is definitely Gruyère. This nutty, semi-hard cheese, derived from cow's milk, hails from Switzerland. However, you shouldn't just use Gruyère all willy-nilly in your grilled cheese sandwiches; according to John Politte — chef, founder, and host of "It's Only Food" — you should "combine Gruyère with ... fontina or mild mozzarella for better taste and texture."

Those weren't the only cheeses Politte had in mind, though. He ultimately favored the flavor of a sharp, aged cheddar when combined and melted with Gruyère. This is because Gruyère has a hint of sweetness and an almost caramel-like toastiness (especially when young); the two cheeses balance each other out. Sharp cheddar's rich flavor and intense, pungent bite are softened by the subtle sweetness and complemented by the fruitiness of Gruyère. If you're not a fan of cheddar but still want to pair Gruyère with something that has an edge, you might also consider an extra-aged Gouda or a sharp provolone.