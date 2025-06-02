The Best Way To Cook Costco's Chick-Fil-A Copycat Nuggets (For Maximum Crispiness)

For those days when you can't make it to Chick-fil-A, or you pull up to the drive-through only to realize that it's Sunday, it's best to have a backup plan. Luckily, Costco has a brand of chicken nuggets that taste just like Chick-fil-A, so you can stock up your freezer and enjoy a fresh batch of nuggets whenever you want. But if you're finding that your homemade nuggets still aren't living up to their Chick-fil-A counterparts, the problem may come down to how you cook them. For maximum crispiness, it's best to cook your Costco Chick-fil-A copycat nuggets in the air fryer. You can also use a conventional oven or microwave, although they won't produce as crispy results. For example, while microwaves are convenient, they create steam, resulting in a soggy texture. Conversely, air fryers circulate hot air and evaporate any water on the exterior of your food, which is necessary for the crisping process.

In order to perfectly air fry your nuggets, first preheat the air fryer to 360 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, lay your nuggets out in a single layer in the basket and cook for about 10 minutes, tossing halfway through. How long it takes to air fry chicken nuggets can vary between different air fryers, however, so keep an eye on your nuggets to achieve golden perfection rather than a burnt mess. Once they're ready, allow them to cool on a metal rack for a few minutes so the exterior can crisp up further.