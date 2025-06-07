Not In The Mood For A Burger? Here's A Meat-Free Sandwich You Can Order From McDonald's Secret Menu

You're ready to take a trip to the McDonald's drive-thru, but this time, you're not craving a burger, let alone any meat. Now's the perfect time to access the secret meatless menu and order a savory grilled cheese. Think about it — layers of melty, salty American cheese sandwiched between toasty grilled buns. It's undeniably delicious and surprisingly easy to order.

You can order a grilled cheese in a couple of ways. First, you can ask for a grilled cheese and see if the servers understand what you're asking for. When in doubt, ask for a cheeseburger without the meat patty or any toppings. Again, it's never a bad idea to clarify that you want a grilled bun with cheese (and only cheese) on the bun. Of course, be polite while doing so. Making sure to request that the buns be grilled is the key to creating that crispy texture that handles the melted cheese so well.