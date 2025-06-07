Not In The Mood For A Burger? Here's A Meat-Free Sandwich You Can Order From McDonald's Secret Menu
You're ready to take a trip to the McDonald's drive-thru, but this time, you're not craving a burger, let alone any meat. Now's the perfect time to access the secret meatless menu and order a savory grilled cheese. Think about it — layers of melty, salty American cheese sandwiched between toasty grilled buns. It's undeniably delicious and surprisingly easy to order.
You can order a grilled cheese in a couple of ways. First, you can ask for a grilled cheese and see if the servers understand what you're asking for. When in doubt, ask for a cheeseburger without the meat patty or any toppings. Again, it's never a bad idea to clarify that you want a grilled bun with cheese (and only cheese) on the bun. Of course, be polite while doing so. Making sure to request that the buns be grilled is the key to creating that crispy texture that handles the melted cheese so well.
Customize your McDonald's grilled cheese
Just because you're ordering a classic grilled cheese, doesn't mean the sandwich needs to be boring. Consider the tangy vegetable you should be adding to your grilled cheese, in addition to asking for Big Mac sauce on the sandwich to give it a tangy, sweet, creamy twist. Salty, vinegary pickles are another McDonald's item that goes perfectly on the sandwich because they cut through the rich American cheese. The tiny, diced rehydrated onions can also incorporate a pungent take.
Maybe you love dipping your grilled cheese in roasted tomato soup; the easy fix when at McDonald's is to try a side of ketchup to provide the sweet, concentrated tomato burst of flavor. Another idea is to ask for dipping sauces to dunk each bite in your favorite variety. For example, get some creamy ranch that features garlic and onion for the perfect savory complement. For a zesty, acidic take, try spicy Buffalo sauce or combine the two for a Buffalo ranch grilled cheese packed with yummy flavors inspired by turning leftover Buffalo chicken dip into a legendary grilled cheese (this time, without the meat but all of the crave-able flavors).