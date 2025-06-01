The Big Box Store Where You Can Sometimes Find A Full McDonald's Restaurant Inside

While McDonald's is no longer the biggest chain in the world (that title was taken by a Chinese company), it does have over 41,000 locations across the globe, with a projected 50,000 by 2027. If it seems like there's a McDonald's restaurant everywhere you go, well, there pretty much is, and these locations show up in the most random places, like the former Café Imperial in Porto, Portugal, in a ski resort in Lindvallen, Sweden (with ski-thru service), and even — possibly — in the Pentagon building in the U.S. McDonald's has even been known to partner with a certain big box chain, with full restaurants inside the store. Can you guess? It's Walmart, of course.

It makes sense, ultimately, that the largest store chain in the U.S. teamed up with the largest fast food chain in the country, but the big box behemoth has actually moved away from McDonald's over the last few years. At one point, Walmart hosted roughly 1,000 McDonald's restaurants in its stores, but that number has dwindled to about a sixth of that count.