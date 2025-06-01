The Big Box Store Where You Can Sometimes Find A Full McDonald's Restaurant Inside
While McDonald's is no longer the biggest chain in the world (that title was taken by a Chinese company), it does have over 41,000 locations across the globe, with a projected 50,000 by 2027. If it seems like there's a McDonald's restaurant everywhere you go, well, there pretty much is, and these locations show up in the most random places, like the former Café Imperial in Porto, Portugal, in a ski resort in Lindvallen, Sweden (with ski-thru service), and even — possibly — in the Pentagon building in the U.S. McDonald's has even been known to partner with a certain big box chain, with full restaurants inside the store. Can you guess? It's Walmart, of course.
It makes sense, ultimately, that the largest store chain in the U.S. teamed up with the largest fast food chain in the country, but the big box behemoth has actually moved away from McDonald's over the last few years. At one point, Walmart hosted roughly 1,000 McDonald's restaurants in its stores, but that number has dwindled to about a sixth of that count.
Walmart mixes things up, restaurant-wise
Walmart may have shed many of its McDonald's-restaurants-inside-stores, but that doesn't mean the big box chain got rid of eateries altogether. Far from it. In fact, many locations have seen their McDonald's replaced with Subways (let the Subway bread smell irresistibly waft over you as you push your enormous Walmart cart by; though this brand has been closing some of its Walmart locations in recent years), and others have seen Wendy's or Charleys Philly Steaks move in. Within the last four years, some people have seen partnerships with Yum Brands, which is the parent company of Taco Bell, as well as Domino's pizza, lead to openings of these restaurants in their Walmarts.
Along with national chains, Walmart is also teaming up with regional chains, including the fast yet fresh Uncle Sharkii, which serves up poke bowls mainly in California, with some locations in Texas, Utah, and Hawaii — if you haven't heard of them, these are Hawaiian rice bowls that are highly customizable and usually feature ahi poke And pizza shop chain Mr. Gatti's, which is based in Texas and operates a little over 230 locations, has opened 15 locations inside Walmart stores across four southern states, with a total 92 planned.