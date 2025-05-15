In-N-Out Is Changing Up This Condiment To Include More Natural Ingredients

The ingredients in food products are top of mind for many consumers these days, and the FDA and food brands have been responding. In January 2025, the FDA officially banned the artificial coloring red dye No. 3. In May 2025, three natural food dyes were approved for culinary use in the U.S., alongside an announcement that steps are being taken at the federal level to phase out petroleum-based food dyes. Similarly, California-based quick-bite chain In-N-Out Burger is now doing its part to remove artificial ingredients from menu items and amp up food offerings with more natural components.

Changes recently announced by In-N-Out include upgrading one of the restaurant's condiments. Going forward, when customers order an always fresh and never frozen burger or a side of hot fries from the chain, the ketchup accompanying them will be free of high-fructose corn syrup. The company has revealed that it is transitioning from its presently used version to one that instead uses real sugar. High-fructose corn syrup is an artificial sweetener widely considered to be more harmful than regular cane sugar. It's one of the food additives that has come under fire from Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose endeavors within the Trump administration include improving the ingredients in America's food supply and reducing chronic disease among Americans.

It's rumored that the new ketchup to be used by In-N-Out will be the Simply ketchup product from the Heinz brand. Among its ingredients, Heinz's Simply product contains cane sugar for sweetening, not high-fructose corn syrup.