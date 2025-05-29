Does Five Guys Have A Breakfast Menu?

Ahh, Five Guys, home to one of the top-ranked fast food burgers (according to Reddit), as well as unforgettable fast food milkshakes, and also one of the spots where former President Barack Obama publicly enjoyed his favorite food, cheeseburgers. But rumors have been flying about for years that Five Guys also has a breakfast menu. Does it?

The answer is: yes ... and no. Yes, if you live near one of the select Five Guys restaurants that offers breakfast. No, if you don't. But verifying the existence of the elusive Five Guys breakfast in the first place wasn't easy by any means, and pinpointing locations that actually have it is even harder.

There's a bit of evidence out in cyberspace that a Five Guys morning menu does sporadically exist out there. However, Five Guys corporate in the U.S. doesn't officially affirm it, and the only official-ish evidence we could find online were a few social media posts from Five Guys U.K. So, you have to get sleuthy to track down the truth about the legendary F.G. morning cuisine. And the truth is this: It does, indeed, exist. But its existence is random at best, and because the company itself doesn't list the breakfast items on its websites or menus, we have to ask: If all signs point to eggs, what's the deal, guys? Are you ashamed of your breakfast?