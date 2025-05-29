Does Five Guys Have A Breakfast Menu?
Ahh, Five Guys, home to one of the top-ranked fast food burgers (according to Reddit), as well as unforgettable fast food milkshakes, and also one of the spots where former President Barack Obama publicly enjoyed his favorite food, cheeseburgers. But rumors have been flying about for years that Five Guys also has a breakfast menu. Does it?
The answer is: yes ... and no. Yes, if you live near one of the select Five Guys restaurants that offers breakfast. No, if you don't. But verifying the existence of the elusive Five Guys breakfast in the first place wasn't easy by any means, and pinpointing locations that actually have it is even harder.
There's a bit of evidence out in cyberspace that a Five Guys morning menu does sporadically exist out there. However, Five Guys corporate in the U.S. doesn't officially affirm it, and the only official-ish evidence we could find online were a few social media posts from Five Guys U.K. So, you have to get sleuthy to track down the truth about the legendary F.G. morning cuisine. And the truth is this: It does, indeed, exist. But its existence is random at best, and because the company itself doesn't list the breakfast items on its websites or menus, we have to ask: If all signs point to eggs, what's the deal, guys? Are you ashamed of your breakfast?
The trail of clues that led to Five Guys breakfast
It's no wonder the Five Guys breakfast mystery has become the stuff of urban myth. Breadcrumbs across the internet indicate that random F.G. locations in the U.S., the U.K., and even the U.A.E. do serve breakfast, but Five Guys' online menu pages don't list breakfast items for any location. The ingredient, allergen, and nutrition information published by the chain, however, tells a different story.
A perusal of Five Guys' nutrition, allergen, and ingredient webpages for the U.S., U.K., and U.A.E. shows things like eggs, coffee, and orange juice among food items one may encounter at the restaurants. The U.K. nutrition-related guides even go so far as to state — in small print near the bottoms of the pages — that selected or participating locations offer eggs. While eggs, coffee, and OJ aren't found on the standard Five Guys menu, they are among breakfast offerings reported by news outlets, Five Guys employees, and customers. The official nutrition info for additional international locations, including France and the Middle East, also mentions eggs and breakfast, though their online menus don't.
Back in 2012, a writeup on the HuffPost Contributor platform, complete with photographic evidence, stated that two Five Guys franchises in Washington, D.C., had breakfast lineups — the restaurants near the McPherson Square Metro Station and inside Reagan International Airport, to be specific. Sure enough, a quick phone call to the airport Five Guys confirmed this location does, indeed, still serve breakfast as of January 2025. Repeated calls to the McPherson Square location went unanswered, but the evidence suffices that breakfast exists in at least one U.S. restaurant.
What you can find on the Five Guys breakfast menu (if you can find a Five Guys with a breakfast menu)
Reports from both news outlets and social media posters affirm that a Five Guys breakfast really just means the addition of eggs and possibly coffee and OJ to the regular lineup. The chain already featured sandwiches containing bacon, so that morning meal staple was present and ready to go.
If you're fortunate enough to find a Five Guys offering breakfast, you'll reportedly encounter options that include varying egg, cheese, and bacon combinations served on the same buns as the chain's burgers and other sandwiches. Customers can customize their breakfast orders with any of the plentiful sauces and toppings available for traditional Five Guys fare, and you can also add a burger patty to your breakfast sammie if you want.
If you're hankering to try an egg sandwich from the chain, all you can really do is visit your local franchise and ask if they serve breakfast. If the answer is no, we know for certain you can get a bacon and egg sammie at the franchise in Reagan International Airport, should you happen to be passing through there. Locations offering breakfast also seem to be a bit more plentiful in the U.K., where a handful of media outlets reported in 2019 that Five Guys was testing breakfast in select restaurants. A couple of social media posts from Five Guys U.K. in January 2025 also show photos of breakfast sandwiches, confirming some U.K. locations still offer it.