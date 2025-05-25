The 12 Biggest Rotisserie Chicken Red Flags That Will Have You Thinking Twice

Starting off with a simple tell, you can eyeball your rotisserie chicken in the store to determine its quality. As you're picking the bird out of the lineup, sometimes it's tricky to figure out what the chicken should look like in terms of color. Minor coloring issues in the chicken are generally normal, but ideally, the chicken skin should be golden-brown, and it should look appetizing. Significant color changes are a bad sign. The USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service notes that "fading or darkening" of the skin can indicate spoilage.

If you notice these signs, it's a good idea to smell the chicken too. If you notice any kind of strange or unpleasant odor, that's also a bad sign. Other red flags include sliminess and a sticky quality to the skin. Basically, the lesson here is to use your intuition: If the rotisserie chicken looks good, healthy, and delicious, that's a good sign. If something about it looks unappetizing, move on to the next chicken in the lineup and perform the same inspection. Once you get the chicken home, you might notice some red flags just because the lighting or environment is different. You can always cut into the chicken and inspect the meat, which will vary in color from white to tan, or even pink. The USDA indicates that these are normal color fluctuations.