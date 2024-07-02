The Unsettling Reason Rotisserie Chicken Is So Cheap

Roasting a chicken at home can be time-consuming, and patiently waiting to dig in as your home fills with an irresistible aroma can be downright torturous. Ready-to-go rotisserie chickens from the store are an easy and tasty way to skirt this issue when you're pressed for time. Add in the lower price point, and popping by the market for a roasted bird is pretty enticing. But why is a pre-made rotisserie chicken cheaper than a raw one? When you think about it, the work of cooking, packaging, and keeping it warm should raise the price, like it does at a restaurant.

It turns out that there's a good reason why rotisserie chickens are such a bargain, and you're probably not going to like it: The birds usually start out as raw ones that are closing in on their expiration dates, but haven't sold yet. This isn't a chicken-only practice for grocery stores. Many ingredients that on their last leg may be taken off shelves and repurposed into prepared foods.

You might use similar methods to use up ingredients at home, but the way that supermarkets cook their nearly-expired food is out of your hands, which can feel a bit unnerving. The good news is that the safety of rotisserie chickens isn't something to worry about, as long as you properly store and handle them. However, clever repurposing isn't the only secret these birds are keeping.