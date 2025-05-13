Don't Buy That Rotisserie Chicken If You Notice This Color Change

While rotisserie chickens are delicious, cheap ways to get protein into your diet, they have their drawbacks. Rotisserie chicken is so cheap often because the store selling them had raw, whole chickens that were about to reach their expiration dates. While cooking them extends their longevity, you should keep a careful eye out for signs that they're about to go bad.

Color is one of the easiest, most obvious indicators of a rotisserie chicken's freshness. If its flesh or skin develops a gray or greenish hue, stay away! This is a clear sign that it's past the point of edibility, so even if it doesn't make you sick, it will definitely have an unappetizing taste, smell, or texture. Even just small splotches of discoloration are red flags for any rotisserie chicken, as they may indicate the meat is starting to expire or perhaps that mold has started to encroach on the food.

A rotisserie chicken will last in your fridge for about four days, provided you follow USDA guidelines to reheat it to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Still, certain sensory indicators can tell you that there's no salvaging a chicken and to steer clear from purchasing it. While color is the most obvious one, especially when it's in packaging, there are other changes to keep an eye out for once you've brought a rotisserie chicken home.