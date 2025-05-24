What Is Indiana Fried Chicken & How Does It Compare To The Southern Version?

There are few dishes as quintessentially American as fried chicken. Even though there are many international styles of crispy chicken, the iconic dish is a significant part of America's culinary heritage –– especially in the South. But even though Southern states like Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas often get the praise when it comes to making the best fried chicken, there's one Midwest stronghold that deserves some respect to its name: Indiana.

Well known for its welcoming, Hoosier hospitality, Indiana is often overlooked when it comes to cuisine (even though Colonel Sanders himself was born and raised in the state before moving to neighboring Kentucky). Despite this, Southern Indiana's unique style of fried chicken has been a point of regional pride for generations. The dish is so beloved that one of the most popular institutions of Indiana fried chicken, Wagner's Village Inn in Oldenburg, was recognized as an American Classic by the James Beard Awards in 2023. Crunchy, juicy, and packed with peppery flavor, Indiana's golden chicken is well deserving of more national praise.