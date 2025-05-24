What Is Indiana Fried Chicken & How Does It Compare To The Southern Version?
There are few dishes as quintessentially American as fried chicken. Even though there are many international styles of crispy chicken, the iconic dish is a significant part of America's culinary heritage –– especially in the South. But even though Southern states like Georgia, Louisiana, and Texas often get the praise when it comes to making the best fried chicken, there's one Midwest stronghold that deserves some respect to its name: Indiana.
Well known for its welcoming, Hoosier hospitality, Indiana is often overlooked when it comes to cuisine (even though Colonel Sanders himself was born and raised in the state before moving to neighboring Kentucky). Despite this, Southern Indiana's unique style of fried chicken has been a point of regional pride for generations. The dish is so beloved that one of the most popular institutions of Indiana fried chicken, Wagner's Village Inn in Oldenburg, was recognized as an American Classic by the James Beard Awards in 2023. Crunchy, juicy, and packed with peppery flavor, Indiana's golden chicken is well deserving of more national praise.
What makes Indiana's fried chicken different from the rest?
The process of making Indiana fried chicken is distinct from start to finish. First, when breaking down a chicken for frying, Hoosiers are known to use the entire bird, including the bony back pieces that many Southern cooks discard. The Indiana style is also economical when it comes to seasoning, side-stepping Kentucky Fried Chicken's famous 11 herbs and spices for just two: salt and pepper. While other regions are keen on brining their chicken to add flavor –– like tangy buttermilk brines in Texas or Nashville's famous hot sauce brine –– Hoosier fried chicken uses a generous amount of coarse-ground black pepper for its signature kick.
The seasoned poultry is then dredged in plain white flour, which again differs from Southern styles, where people typically season the flour itself. Many cooks in the South employ the double dredge method for extra-crunchy chicken, using an egg wash to bind the coating. In Indiana, the key to ensuring a crispy coating lies in pan frying the chicken in lard rather than deep frying in canola or vegetable oil. Not only does the lard give the chicken a satisfying crunch, it also imparts an extra savory flavor that other oils lack. In Indiana, the method of frying is just as important as the medium, as Hoosier fried chicken is often cooked slowly in lard that is just rendered –– as opposed to piping hot –– in order to preserve the poultry's natural juices.