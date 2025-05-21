Tillamook Turns Up The Heat (And Flavor) With 4 New Cheeses

Oregon-based Tillamook isn't just about cheese (though it does it so very well); the company deals in all things dairy, including its store-bought butter, which got the Food Republic seal of approval, as well as a substantial line of ice creams, made with some of the highest-quality ingredients. In fact, the company recently released two new limited-time flavors, Apple Crisp and Salty Caramel Pretzel, sold in family-sized tubs. Fan reactions are rapturous, with one Instagram commenter writing of the Apple Crisp, "I have bought this ice cream more than four times and recommended it to family members," and then pleading with Tillamook to continue to bring it back each season (per Instagram). The Salty Caramel Pretzel has similarly gotten heaps of praise across social media, with various fans begging the brand to keep it year-round and praising how Tillamook was able to keep its pretzel pieces crunchy.

Speaking of social media, some lucky content creators were able to swipe up tickets to Tillamook's NYC-based Cheese-Easy event in early May, where they actually got the opportunity to sample the Extra Sharp Triple White Cheddar, Spicy Colby Jack, Smoky Medium Cheddar, as well as both new ice cream flavors. If you live in the city, and you like the thought of getting the jump on new Tillamook products, you can follow its Instagram account for updates on future events.