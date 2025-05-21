What Happened To Finnaeato Fysh Foods After Shark Tank?

The Finneato representatives started their stint on season 16, episode four of "Shark Tank" by highlighting the product's benefits. They also emphasized that because of the effort in creating a food that handles similarly to the original, it can be easily adapted for chefs who customarily work with raw fish — while being cheaper, more sustainable, and having a longer shelf life. Zoya Biglary and Alix Traeger presented samples of the company's spicy tuna crispy rice, smoked lox, and ceviche. Robert Herjavec and Daniel Lubetzky were particularly struck by the product being nearly indistinguishable from actual raw fish.

However, the Sharks were surprised that Finneato was only operating on a business-to-business model, selling frozen fillets to restaurants and companies. Biglary confessed that this constraint was due to insufficient funding, which was highlighted by the previous year's $50,000 in sales, a mark that dismayed and ultimately dissuaded Herjavec. She explained that Fysh Foods costs $4 per pound to produce, which is sold for between $10-15 wholesale, as opposed to the $20-40 per pound sashimi-grade, which is different from sushi-grade, fish generally costs.

Kevin O'Leary was turned off by the B2B sales model, as well as the pair's inability to use their combined three million social media followers to create a customer base, so he was out, as was Lori Greiner. Mark Cuban was less discouraged by the model, but thought that it would be too difficult to scale up, so he, too, was out. Lubetzky was the most passionate about the product and thought that there was a real market for it, so he countered the $150,000 for a 10% stake that they were seeking with a 40% stake. After a lengthy negotiation, they settled at $150,000 for 30%.