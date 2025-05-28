The Easiest Way To Saute Spinach And Preserve Its Color

Sauteing spinach is one of the quickest and most delicious ways to enjoy the vitamin-packed leafy green, but it's easy to end up with a dull, overcooked, not-so-green lump. The key to perfectly sauteed spinach is not overcooking it. Start by heating a blend of butter and olive oil for rich flavor, then add your go-to aromatics, such as garlic, shallots, or red pepper flakes for an extra kick. Once the oil is sizzling and fragrant, toss in your spinach and let it cook just until it is just barely wilted, and then stop! Do not cook for more than a few seconds after all the leaves have wilted – this keeps the vibrant color intact while preventing sogginess.

A final squeeze of lemon juice or a splash of white wine can add brightness, balancing the earthy flavors of the greens. You can use baby spinach for a quick cook or mature spinach for a heartier bite. All spinach will end up delicious as long as it's cooked well.