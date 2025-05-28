The Easiest Way To Saute Spinach And Preserve Its Color
Sauteing spinach is one of the quickest and most delicious ways to enjoy the vitamin-packed leafy green, but it's easy to end up with a dull, overcooked, not-so-green lump. The key to perfectly sauteed spinach is not overcooking it. Start by heating a blend of butter and olive oil for rich flavor, then add your go-to aromatics, such as garlic, shallots, or red pepper flakes for an extra kick. Once the oil is sizzling and fragrant, toss in your spinach and let it cook just until it is just barely wilted, and then stop! Do not cook for more than a few seconds after all the leaves have wilted – this keeps the vibrant color intact while preventing sogginess.
A final squeeze of lemon juice or a splash of white wine can add brightness, balancing the earthy flavors of the greens. You can use baby spinach for a quick cook or mature spinach for a heartier bite. All spinach will end up delicious as long as it's cooked well.
Ideas for your sauteed spinach
What should you do with your perfectly sauteed spinach? You can, of course, just eat it as-is — a delightful, Popeye-approved side dish. Or, you can add it to a host of recipes. Try layering some garlicky sauteed spinach into a firecracker salmon sticky rice bowl, or stir it into a flavorful serving of walnut pesto pasta. You can sprinkle in a bit of hot pepper flakes and use your spinach as a pizza topping, or bake it into a hearty pepperoni pizza pasta casserole.
For a breakfast twist, fold sauteed spinach into a cheesy omelet or mix it into scrambled eggs for an extra boost of greens. It also works beautifully with chicken Parmesan, adding moisture and flavor when paired with ricotta or feta cheese. If you're a fan of creamy dishes, stir your spinach into a homemade Alfredo sauce or blend it into a classic spinach and artichoke dip. However you use it, this quick and easy sauteed spinach is a foolproof way to add nutrition and flavor to your meals.