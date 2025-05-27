The Canned Protein You Need For Simple & Savory Burgers (When Ground Beef Gets Boring)
It is a truth universally acknowledged that, well, it is possible to have too much of a good thing — namely all-American beef hamburgers, especially during the summer grilling season. If beef just isn't doing it for you anymore and you'd like to branch out protein-wise and mix it up a bit for dinner this week, you need only grab a few cans of salmon from your pantry to create simple and savory fish patties that will make your tastebuds sing.
Of course, you could use fresh salmon, but the canned kind — packed in water — is ideal when you want to make a meal on the quick. With just a few additional ingredients — typically bread crumbs, an egg, and whatever condiments, herbs, or seasonings you want to include — and some hand-forming-patty-action, you've got a really satisfying beef alternative that is a breeze to put together. Additionally, by using canned salmon, you also avoid cutting your salmon all wrong, since it comes packed and ready to eat or cook with. What's more, canned salmon is shelf-stable and can stay good to eat for up to three years if stored properly, so you can always have some on hand when ground beef burgers just seem so blah.
Jazz up your salmon burgers with these easy variations
If you want to jazz up your salmon burgers with different flavors, we have some ideas you can try. First up: make your patties Mediterranean-inspired by adding spices like cumin, herbs like fresh dill, and lemon juice, then top them with an easy tzatziki sauce and feta cheese. You don't even have to use burger buns for these — you could instead stuff them into pita pockets.
You could also give them a Southwestern zing by introducing not only Cajun seasoning but finely diced or minced bell pepper and even black beans into the mix before forming your patties. Add some spice with sriracha (or any hot sauce you prefer), and if you don't have the "soap" gene, fresh cilantro would also kick these up a notch.
Canned salmon is incredible because of how versatile it is and how many different types of flavors and cuisines it suits — including Asian, too. The addition of green onions, ginger, and garlic, as well as soy sauce or coconut aminos, hoisin sauce, and/or sesame oil, can transport you to the Asian continent during dinnertime. There are so many toppings to consider as well, like red cabbage slaw, avocado, or even kimchi.