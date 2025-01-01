You're Probably Cutting Salmon All Wrong

Cooking salmon is an art, and it often takes a lot of trial and error. Before the fish hits the pan, there are ways to ensure a delicious outcome. You may frequently cut your salmon into filets, but cutting the fish into cubes allows for a quicker cooking time and more surface area to soak in any seasoning or marinade.

Time is of the essence when oven-baking salmon, so this method is a great opportunity to immerse the salmon cubes in a creamy sauce. The texture will stay moist and tender thanks to its shorter baking time and surrounding liquid. Marinating salmon cubes for a few hours also allows them to soak up more flavor and liquid than a full filet would. If you're not looking for a crispy finish, place the fish in an aluminum container and place foil over the top to lock in that moisture. If you are in the mood for crispy oven-baked salmon, toss the fish cubes in a bowl of seasoning and apportion them evenly throughout the tray. All that extra surface area will feel the heat, and the cubes should brown evenly.