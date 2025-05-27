Ludo Lefebvre's Tip You Should Use For Extra Flaky Fried Chicken

When it comes to fried chicken, one of the first words on anyone's mind is "crispy." But, have you ever considered that "flaky" might be just as delicious? In an interview with Food and Wine, Ludo Lefebvre, who once astounded Los Angeles with his food truck LudoTruck, shared his method of using only cornstarch to cook the flakiest chicken possible.

Eschewing fried chicken standards like buttermilk and flour, Lefebvre insists that cornstarch is the best and only ingredient you need for a great breading. Not only is this gluten-free, but it also gives your poultry a lighter, more delicate coating that shatters rather than crunches when you bite down. Many fried chicken recipes call for a touch of cornstarch mixed in with flour, but using only cornstarch helps prevent those gummy patches that develop between the meat and breading, ensuring a more even texture.

To try it at home, use a foolproof fried chicken recipe and just substitute cornstarch for the flour. Southern fried chicken recipes may call for double-dipping your chicken for a thick breading, but Lefebvre swears by marinating chicken, letting it drain, then packing the cornstarch on thick in a single coating like you're forming a snowball. His method may be a bit unconventional, but this French chef promises that it works great.