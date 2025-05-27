What Makes Cincinnati's Nectar Soda Unique?

If you didn't know, Cincinnati has a soda secret that has been a long-time regional favorite. The nectar soda is known for its unusual flavor, inviting color, and slightly mysterious past. This carbonated drink, often said to taste like pound cake, combines vanilla and bitter almond extracts for a unique bittersweet flavor. Its light pink color, reminiscent of almond blossoms, only adds to its appeal. The earthiness from the almond extract balances the sweet vanilla, creating a refreshing and different taste.

The beginnings of this soda concoction are tied to Cincinnati's history as a hub for pharmaceuticals in the late 1800s. The city was home to a number of pharmaceutical schools and facilities, which led, of course, to pharmacies themselves. This was back when pharmacies often also had soda fountains, meaning that Cincinnati was a place where new carbonated drinks were developed.

The exact origin of nectar soda is still a bit of a mystery, with both Cincinnati and New Orleans claiming to have invented the drink. While the drink showed up in Cincinnati earlier than New Orleans, there may be a third party deserving of credit here. Some believe that nectar soda came from French-Canadian roots, with the recipe being picked up by a Cincinnati pharmacist after a trip to Quebec. (This might also explain how it eventually made its way to the Acadian city of New Orleans.)