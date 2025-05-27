What Makes Cincinnati's Nectar Soda Unique?
If you didn't know, Cincinnati has a soda secret that has been a long-time regional favorite. The nectar soda is known for its unusual flavor, inviting color, and slightly mysterious past. This carbonated drink, often said to taste like pound cake, combines vanilla and bitter almond extracts for a unique bittersweet flavor. Its light pink color, reminiscent of almond blossoms, only adds to its appeal. The earthiness from the almond extract balances the sweet vanilla, creating a refreshing and different taste.
The beginnings of this soda concoction are tied to Cincinnati's history as a hub for pharmaceuticals in the late 1800s. The city was home to a number of pharmaceutical schools and facilities, which led, of course, to pharmacies themselves. This was back when pharmacies often also had soda fountains, meaning that Cincinnati was a place where new carbonated drinks were developed.
The exact origin of nectar soda is still a bit of a mystery, with both Cincinnati and New Orleans claiming to have invented the drink. While the drink showed up in Cincinnati earlier than New Orleans, there may be a third party deserving of credit here. Some believe that nectar soda came from French-Canadian roots, with the recipe being picked up by a Cincinnati pharmacist after a trip to Quebec. (This might also explain how it eventually made its way to the Acadian city of New Orleans.)
Traditional nectar soda and delicious twists to try
The traditional way to prepare nectar soda involves a specific layering of ingredients. A scoop of whipped cream is placed at the bottom of the glass, followed by the nectar syrup and one or two scoops of vanilla ice cream. Soda water is then carefully poured over the ice cream, causing a fizz, and the drink is topped with more whipped cream.
The classic nectar soda is still popular in the Queen City, but this unique flavor is just asking for new twists on the drink. For those who like to experiment at home, there is plenty of potential for making homemade nectar syrup or buying a bottle to make new recipes. Try it in a classic vanilla milkshake for a new take, or add it to a homemade orange Creamsicle cocktail for a slightly sweet, and earthy flavor.
If you find yourself with a taste for nectar syrup but want to get away from heavy, creamy sweets, consider using it in place of orgeat in classic tropical cocktails from around the world. Orgeat is an almond syrup used in drinks like the classic mai tai and the royal Hawaiian, so substituting it for this vanilla and bitter almond syrup would add an interesting twist. With a little creativity, the classic nectar soda can be the foundation for a whole new range of delicious drinks.