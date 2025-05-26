Processed Vs Unprocessed Cheese: What's The Difference?

There are plenty of processed foods we rely on, such as deli meats like turkey or ham, and the same is true for cheese. In fact, cheese largely falls into two groups: natural and processed. Natural cheeses are minimally modified, but in the case of cheese, what does it mean to be processed? Processed cheeses are defined by not exclusively being cheese, as they include additives such as other dairy products, salt, preservatives, or emulsifiers. Processed cheese goes through the same starting steps that natural cheese does, but then it endures other modifications. Think of the difference between a slice of fresh hard cheddar versus an American cheese slice — they have the same base, but come out tasting and feeling very different.

In fact, American cheese has its own unique FDA guidelines, mainly due to being processed and handled differently than natural cheese products. The point is, all cheese must go through some form of processing to turn from liquid milk into curds and then into the cheese we see in stores, but many products nowadays take it a step further to enhance either flavor, longevity, or simplicity of use.