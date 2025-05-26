The Step You Can't Skip For Tastier Uncrustables

Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are the pinnacle of American snack food and quick yet delicious lunches. Naturally, people have been looking to switch up the treat. Some have experimented with a spicy addition of a little sriracha, while others elevate their sandwiches with a salty element (cheese — people add a slice of cheese, and it's divine). Adding a little swipe of butter emphasizes the richness of the peanut butter. But the hack that's seemingly the most popular with the children of America is removing the sandwich crust. Enter: the Uncrustable.

Uncrustable got its start in 1995 when the kids of David Geske and Len Kretchman asked for crustless PB&Js. Their wives, Kristen and Emily, suggested the pair mass-produce their ensuing creation. In 1998, the brand was bought by the J.M. Smucker Co., a natural merger as it owns the popular peanut butter, Jif, and the jelly company Smuckers.

Uncrustables have taken the American staple of peanut butter and jelly and made it even more convenient. By coming already prepared and frozen, Uncrustables make it so all you have to do to enjoy a PB&J is to thaw it for 30 minutes (perfect to pop in a lunch box) and enjoy. But people on the internet have discovered that deep frying an Uncrustable sandwich is a crucial step needed to elevate the low-effort snack into a delicious dessert. To make it at home, dip a thawed Uncrustable in some pancake batter and fry it for two minutes on each side in hot (think close to 400 degrees Fahrenheit) canola oil (or any other kind of neutral oil with a good smoke point). Once it's golden brown, pop some powdered sugar on top to take a schoolroom snack to a delicacy you would pay big bucks for at a state fair.