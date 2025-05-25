The Bulk Tamales You Can Get At Costco Are A South Texas Tradition

There is no doubt that tamales are a delicious dish. But they're also a labor of love, and, perhaps more importantly, a labor of... well, labor. From preparing the corn husks to hydrating and whipping the masa and assembling each one with precision, the whole process is rather extensive. Sometimes, it's nice to be able to go out and buy this fare by the case, and that can only mean one thing: a trip to Costco. The retailer sells a specific type of pre-assembled tamales in bulk — but before buying them, you should know what exactly a South Texas tamale is.

The important thing to understand is that Texas-style tamales tend to be smaller than their Mexican counterparts, often ranging between 1.5 ounces and 2.5 ounces. This can be disappointing if you're not prepared for the sizable difference. The reviews on Costco's website for Texas Tamale Co. Pork Tamales, which include six packs of 12 tamales for $89.99, reveal this dissatisfaction. The product holds a rating of 3.9 stars, with the average weighed down by complaints about size, as well as customers who expected shredded pork and were disappointed with the ground pork that the product utilizes.

However, when it comes to the taste itself, the reviews are largely positive. "Small in size but big in flavor," one review reads. "Texas Tamales have the perfect masa thickness along with the right amount of very tasty, tender meat filling," says another. As long as you know what you're in for, this Costco option is ideal for serving tamales to a crowd without all the extra elbow grease.