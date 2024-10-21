How To Prepare The Corn Husks When Making Tamales

Simmering meats, seasoned stuffing, and homemade corn masa — tamales represent a true Mesoamerican culinary tradition. Often, corn husks are the preferred vessel for wrapping and steaming tamales, but there are some tricks to preparing them. Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist, chef, and owner of Petite León and Chilango in Minneapolis, knows a thing or two about making authentic tamales. Raised in Yucatán, Mexico, he spoke exclusively with Food Republic about tips for making tamales.

"I use boiling water and a plate to keep [the corn husks] submerged and allow them to soften [for] at least 30 minutes," said Guzmán. After they've soaked, pull them out of the water and dry them with a towel to make sure they aren't dripping wet.

Banana or plantain leaves can also be used for wrapping tamales. "For banana leaves[,] make sure to wipe them clean and run them though [an] open flame to toast [them] quickly," Guzmán shared — this aids in their "pliability." Fresh, bright green leaves are more flexible, but only last for about a week when refrigerated. Dried banana leaves last longer and can be stored for several months in a sealed container before use.