Sweet And Easy 3-Ingredient Breakfast Rollups Start With Canned Croissants

Looking for a sweet treat in the mornings? Try these delicious cream cheese and chocolate chip rollups. Transforming otherwise separate ingredients you have in your kitchen is a fun way to step up your breakfast game and use up the leftovers in your fridge. For this recipe, you'll need croissant dough, cream cheese, and chocolate chips — that's it! You'll first need to roll out and separate the croissant or crescent roll dough, but breaking the tube open will be the most stressful part of this entire recipe.

Once you have your eight pieces of dough separated, you're ready for assembly. If you have little helpers waiting in the wings this will be their time to shine. Using bricks of cream cheese will be much easier than trying to scoop and spread cream cheese from a container onto raw dough. This will take up about half of a standard brick of cream cheese, depending on how creamy and cheesy you want your rollups to be. Divide the desired amount of cream cheese across the wider edge of the dough, followed by the desired amount of chocolate chips (at least 1/4 cup). Roll the bad boys up, ensuring the edges are sealed so no goodness leaks out, and they're ready for the oven! About 11 to 13 minutes in a 375 degree oven will cook these to toasty, golden-brown perfection.