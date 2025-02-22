Sweet And Easy 3-Ingredient Breakfast Rollups Start With Canned Croissants
Looking for a sweet treat in the mornings? Try these delicious cream cheese and chocolate chip rollups. Transforming otherwise separate ingredients you have in your kitchen is a fun way to step up your breakfast game and use up the leftovers in your fridge. For this recipe, you'll need croissant dough, cream cheese, and chocolate chips — that's it! You'll first need to roll out and separate the croissant or crescent roll dough, but breaking the tube open will be the most stressful part of this entire recipe.
Once you have your eight pieces of dough separated, you're ready for assembly. If you have little helpers waiting in the wings this will be their time to shine. Using bricks of cream cheese will be much easier than trying to scoop and spread cream cheese from a container onto raw dough. This will take up about half of a standard brick of cream cheese, depending on how creamy and cheesy you want your rollups to be. Divide the desired amount of cream cheese across the wider edge of the dough, followed by the desired amount of chocolate chips (at least 1/4 cup). Roll the bad boys up, ensuring the edges are sealed so no goodness leaks out, and they're ready for the oven! About 11 to 13 minutes in a 375 degree oven will cook these to toasty, golden-brown perfection.
More fun flavor combinations
For a slightly more involved and adult version of these low-maintenance spins on pain au chocolat, try boosting the filling with some booze. While Irish whiskey will elevate your homemade French toast, a few ounces of coffee-flavored liqueur like Kahlua will take these to the next level. With the addition of the booze, you'll want to blend your cream cheese with the liquor, powdered sugar, and a splash of vanilla. Once those ingredients are combined, you'll divvy the mixture up between your pieces of dough and either continue with the chocolate chips or opt for finely chopped macadamia nuts to provide a subtle oomph of sweetness and texture. Bake these at 350 degrees for closer to 15 minutes.
This recipe works wonderfully if you love fruit and cheese Danishes as well. You can either use fresh fruit, fruit jam, or even strips of Fruit Roll-Ups you might have hiding out in the pantry. Strawberry, raspberry, blueberry, cinnamon apple — the options are practically endless. The same steps apply as before. You divide, you roll, you bake — or whatever Julius Caesar said. If you're feeling extra fancy, you can dust your breakfast creations with some powdered sugar and add a cutesy sprig of mint on top to really elevate this easy snack. Have some leftover crescent dough? Make Ree Drummond's breakfast pizza by forming the dough into a circle and topping with your favorite breakfast foods.