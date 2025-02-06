500k LG Ranges Recalled For A Serious Fire Hazard. What Models Are Impacted?

LG Electronics announced it is recalling around 500,000 slide-in and freestanding ranges after receiving more than 80 reports of front-mounted knobs on the appliances being unintentionally activated. The voluntary recall affects LG ranges manufactured in Mexico and Korea and sold between 2015 and January 2025 at various U.S. appliance stores, including Costco, The Home Depot, Best Buy, and Lowe's.

A comprehensive list of all affected models has been posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. To check whether your range is impacted by the recall, model numbers can be found either inside the oven door or within the storage drawer at the bottom of the unit.

A notice on the LG website states the offered remedy for affected units will be repairing them, but via a phone call, the company clarified the units are functioning correctly and do not need repair work. Rather, LG is providing free warning labels, along with instructions for how to place the notices on the appliances. The labels relate to a Lock Out/Control Lock feature on the ranges' control panels, which prevents heating elements from being turned on when the devices aren't in use — even if the knob is turned. "We are proud of this patented LG invention explicitly designed to enhance the safety of LG ranges," the company said in a press release.

Instructions for using the Lock Out/Control Lock function can be found on the LGcares website, and an informational video on Vimeo demonstrates its use. Customers can additionally contact LG at 800-399-3265 or lgrange.recall@lge.com.