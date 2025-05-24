Bake Perfectly Fluffy Scones In Your Air Fryer With One Common Ingredient

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Air fryers are powerhouses in the kitchen. While you may already associate them with foods like french fries or crispy chicken wings, there are tons of other foods you should be cooking in your air fryer. One of our favorites happens to be a baked good: scones. Believe it or not, there are several styles of scones that you can bake using an air fryer. To help ensure that they come out perfectly fluffy, we spoke to Odette D'Aniello, baking expert and CEO at Dragonfly Cakes, to find out which ingredient she swears by.

According to D'Aniello, lemon juice is a flavorful acid that can take your air fryer scones to new heights — and its superpowers are all about the chemistry. "The acidity in the lemon juice reacts with baking soda, creating little bubbles of carbon dioxide that help the dough rise," D'Aniello told Food Republic. "That reaction gives scones a lighter texture, which is especially helpful in quick bakes because air bubbles are now present in the dough." When adding lemon juice to your scone recipe, start off with about ½ teaspoon to 1 teaspoon, depending on how much lemon flavor you prefer. It's also important to note that we're referring to fresh lemon juice, not bottled. Fresh lemon juice has a brighter flavor that you simply can't get in the bottled form.