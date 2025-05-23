Beef Tallow Vs Lard: The Difference, Explained

When it comes to the differences between beef tallow and lard, some are obvious — and others you can only learn from experience. Fortunately, Food Republic was able to sit down with Greg Hozinsky, corporate chef for Coast Packing Company, to learn more specifics about how to use each form of animal fat.

Chefs render lard from pigs and tallow from cows, but aside from their points of origin, the most important differences between the two lie in how to best use each. "Beef tallow is clearly the better choice for frying due to its durability and high smoke point — it handles heat well and contributes to a complex, well-rounded flavor," said Hozinsky. "It's also well-suited for savory dishes like pot pies, sweet breads[,] and icings that benefit from a sturdier fat." Beef tallow is famous for its deep-frying advantages, so much so that people flock to fast food chains with beef tallow fries.

"Lard is a better pick for traditional baking, such as cookies or tender pie crusts that require a softer fat and benefit from the richness of pork flavor," Hozinsky continued. He went on to point out that its softer texture makes it "easier to work with" for creaming techniques where you take room temperature animal fat and combine it with other ingredients. However, keep in mind that any time you work with animal fat, you have to compensate for any flavor changes it may make to your dish.