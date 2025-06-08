The Actual Difference Between Cakes And Pastries

While the term "pastry" may seem as arbitrarily broad as "vegetable," the truth is that there are real distinctions separating pastries from cakes. Laura Kanya, research and development chef at Ann Clark, spoke with Food Republic to discuss these differences and how they affect the final product.

First, it has nothing to do with size, as Kanya assures us they can both be bite-sized. "A pastry is usually a denser baked good with higher flour content [versus] a cake that has a closer ratio of sugar to flour, equal or sugar is greater to flour," she says. "Typically, a cake is made with a lower-protein flour like cake flour to give a more tender crumb [versus] a pastry that has a higher protein content flour like all-purpose flour." This is why bread flour isn't ideal for cake; its protein content is too high. While it may be great for chewy sourdough, your cake may end up dense and even a bit tough.

You still don't want to use a heavy-protein flour for pastries, but whereas a cake needs a tender, delicate crumb for ideal texture, pastries typically need to hold a slightly firmer shape. Pastry flours are suitable for recipes like unfermented homemade pizza dough because their middling protein levels develop semi-firm gluten matrices on their own. Still, Kanya tells us that pastries often include an extra ingredient to help them stay soft and dainty.