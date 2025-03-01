Why Bread Flour Isn't Ideal For Cakes

Baking a cake may seem like a somewhat simple undertaking, but there are actually a number of mistakes you can make. One of those is choosing the wrong type of flour, which can cause your cake to turn out more dry than delectable. Debra Clark, recipe developer and founder of Bowl Me Over, talked with Food Republic about why you may want to steer clear of bread flour, specifically, when cake-making.

"Using the right flour when baking a cake is very important, and bread flour just isn't ideal. It has way more protein than cake flour or all-purpose flour, which means it develops extra gluten when mixed," Clark explained. "That might be great for chewy bread, but for cakes? Not so much. Instead of a light, tender crumb, you'll end up with something dense and tough."

The same is true for some other baked goods, too — avoid using it in cookies and most pastries and save it for when you make sourdough, bagels, and other breads. In a pinch, though, Clark noted that you may be able to use it in denser desserts like a chocolate torte or a loaf-style cake.