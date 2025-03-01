Why Bread Flour Isn't Ideal For Cakes
Baking a cake may seem like a somewhat simple undertaking, but there are actually a number of mistakes you can make. One of those is choosing the wrong type of flour, which can cause your cake to turn out more dry than delectable. Debra Clark, recipe developer and founder of Bowl Me Over, talked with Food Republic about why you may want to steer clear of bread flour, specifically, when cake-making.
"Using the right flour when baking a cake is very important, and bread flour just isn't ideal. It has way more protein than cake flour or all-purpose flour, which means it develops extra gluten when mixed," Clark explained. "That might be great for chewy bread, but for cakes? Not so much. Instead of a light, tender crumb, you'll end up with something dense and tough."
The same is true for some other baked goods, too — avoid using it in cookies and most pastries and save it for when you make sourdough, bagels, and other breads. In a pinch, though, Clark noted that you may be able to use it in denser desserts like a chocolate torte or a loaf-style cake.
The flour you should use for cakes
If you're looking for a super soft and fluffy cake, according to Debra Clark, you'll want to use cake flour. With significantly less protein than other varieties, you're much more likely to achieve the results you're looking for. For it to work best, sift it multiple times before combining it with other ingredients. Additionally, since cake flour has the capacity to absorb more water than others, you may want to pay close attention to the ratio of wet to dry ingredients in the batter.
For bakers who find themselves without cake flour in the pantry, Clark recommended a simple alternative. "If bread flour is all you have, you can mix in a little cornstarch to soften it," she said. However, Clark cautioned that the end product may not be exactly the same. Another easy substitute is to use a mixture of all-purpose flour and cornstarch. Replacing some of either bread flour or all-purpose flour with cornstarch helps to lower the protein content so that you can achieve a softness similar to what cake flour would create.
No cornstarch on hand to mix with your flour? No problem. There are a couple of other potential dupes, too. Both pastry flour and self-rising flour have comparatively less protein and may work in place of cake flour. Just be sure to avoid whole wheat flour, which, with its greater percentage of protein, is unlikely to create that light texture you're looking for in a cake.