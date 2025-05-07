The Highest-Rated Aldi Snack Of The Year Is Just $3

Looks like it's time for an Aldi run — the crowning of Savoritz Cheese Crisps is just one of several big wins for the beloved budget grocer. Out of 42 total categories in this year's Product of the Year Awards, Aldi products claimed titles in multiple food and beverage categories, from frozen entrees and sweet treats to seafood and wine.

Some of the standout winners include the Specially Selected Premium Cookie Dough, which took home the honor for Best Dessert, and Park Street Deli Pickle Chips, crowned Best Meal Ingredient. Aldi also earned top marks in the Best Frozen Entree, Fruit Snack, and Healthy Beverage categories — demonstrating how its private-label offerings resonate with real shoppers.

The sweeping results aren't a fluke, either. Aldi made a strong showing in 2024's Product of the Year Awards as well, with wins in categories like Bread, Pasta, Juice, Cooking Essentials, and Wine. This further solidified the discount grocer's reputation for high-quality, affordable products. If you're hoping to try some of Aldi's fan-favorite products, aim to go on a Wednesday — the smartest day of the week to shop at Aldi — for fresh restocks and potential sales. This, alongside finding Aldi Savers, is one of the many secrets to saving even more money at the award-winning retailer.