The Highest-Rated Aldi Snack Of The Year Is Just $3
Sometimes, the best snacks aren't the flashiest; they're simple, satisfying, and hit all the right flavor notes. That's exactly what Aldi's top-rated snack of the year delivers — and it does so for just a few dollars. Voted on by 40,000 shoppers, the 2025 Product of the Year Awards recognized top picks across categories ranging from frozen meals to beauty and home products. When it came to the best "Better-For-You Snack," Aldi's exclusive Savoritz Cheese Crisps took the crown.
These crunchy, baked crisps are made with 100% real cheese, and pack 13 grams of protein per serving. Available in two crowd-pleasing flavors — Cheddar and Parmesan – they're perfect as a standalone snack, a wine-night pairing, a gluten-free salad topper, or a low-carb charcuterie board addition. The cherry on top: while food prices keep climbing, Aldi keeps these crisps budget-friendly at just $2.65 for a 1.95 oz bag, a prime example of Aldi's groceries being cheap yet tasty. This award-winning snack is proof that high-quality products don't have to come with a premium price tag.
How Aldi dominated the 2025 winners list
Looks like it's time for an Aldi run — the crowning of Savoritz Cheese Crisps is just one of several big wins for the beloved budget grocer. Out of 42 total categories in this year's Product of the Year Awards, Aldi products claimed titles in multiple food and beverage categories, from frozen entrees and sweet treats to seafood and wine.
Some of the standout winners include the Specially Selected Premium Cookie Dough, which took home the honor for Best Dessert, and Park Street Deli Pickle Chips, crowned Best Meal Ingredient. Aldi also earned top marks in the Best Frozen Entree, Fruit Snack, and Healthy Beverage categories — demonstrating how its private-label offerings resonate with real shoppers.
The sweeping results aren't a fluke, either. Aldi made a strong showing in 2024's Product of the Year Awards as well, with wins in categories like Bread, Pasta, Juice, Cooking Essentials, and Wine. This further solidified the discount grocer's reputation for high-quality, affordable products. If you're hoping to try some of Aldi's fan-favorite products, aim to go on a Wednesday — the smartest day of the week to shop at Aldi — for fresh restocks and potential sales. This, alongside finding Aldi Savers, is one of the many secrets to saving even more money at the award-winning retailer.