What To Eat At The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration: An Insider's Guide

Disneyland is about to hit the big 7-0 (the park officially opened on July 17, 1955), and to celebrate the milestone, the Mouse House is going big. The 70th anniversary celebration, which officially kicks off May 16 and runs through the summer of 2026, will offer plenty of (literal) fireworks and a whole lot more including over 70 brand new food and drink options throughout the resort.

You can always count on Disneyland to pull out all the culinary stops during major events as anyone who's attended the Festival of Holidays and Halloween-time Oogie Boogie Bash can attest, and to honor seven decades of magic, the resort is kicking things up a notch. Expect innovative savory bites, 'gram worthy sweets, and elevated spins on Disneyland classics served throughout the resort.

We were fortunate enough to talk to Disneyland Resort chefs Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Medina who gave us the inside scoop on the most anticipated eats that will be served during the big bash. Here are some of the menu highlights.