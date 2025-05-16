What To Eat At The Disneyland 70th Anniversary Celebration: An Insider's Guide
Disneyland is about to hit the big 7-0 (the park officially opened on July 17, 1955), and to celebrate the milestone, the Mouse House is going big. The 70th anniversary celebration, which officially kicks off May 16 and runs through the summer of 2026, will offer plenty of (literal) fireworks and a whole lot more including over 70 brand new food and drink options throughout the resort.
You can always count on Disneyland to pull out all the culinary stops during major events as anyone who's attended the Festival of Holidays and Halloween-time Oogie Boogie Bash can attest, and to honor seven decades of magic, the resort is kicking things up a notch. Expect innovative savory bites, 'gram worthy sweets, and elevated spins on Disneyland classics served throughout the resort.
We were fortunate enough to talk to Disneyland Resort chefs Eduardo Rodriguez and Steven Medina who gave us the inside scoop on the most anticipated eats that will be served during the big bash. Here are some of the menu highlights.
70th Mickey Donut Cereal Treat
One of several anniversary Mickey-shaped sweets, this crunchy confection on a stick bridges several familiar favorites. The cereal in question refers to the puffed rice and marshmallow base familiar to Rice Krispie treat fans while the donut element ties to the dual-colored frosting. As for that combo, it's a pairing of two white chocolate flavors (peanut butter and blue raspberry) that is sure to delight fans of PB&J. A final touch of celebration sprinkle mix adds some festive flair.
It shouldn't be too tough to track down the 70th Mickey Donut Cereal Treat — it will be sold at various locations throughout the resort including Candy Palace and Candy Kitchen, Pooh Corner, Trolley Treats, Bing Bong's Sweet Stuff, and Disney Wonderful World of Sweets.
70th Celebration Macaroooon
Over the years, macarons have become a Disneyland staple. According to Rodriguez, it's the "playful nature" of the dessert that has made it such a park fixture, with the normally dainty French meringue sandwich being transformed into a big, bold, multi-bite delight. Case in point: this Toy Story-themed rendition which highlights that loveable green three-eyed alien from the beloved Pixar film series.
This behemoth comes complete with a chocolate birthday hat for a bonus treat. Vanilla fans will be celebrating the birthday cake buttercream and confetti cake center. Fittingly, you'll find the 70th Celebration Macaroooon (not a typo) at Alien Pizza Planet located in Tomorrowland.
Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries
The classic funnel cake is synonymous with theme parks and state fairs, and while delicious, the fried batter monstrosity often leads to an extremely messy eating experience. Enter Peach Cobbler Funnel Cake Fries, available at Hungry Bear Barbecue Jamboree, which transforms the treat into an easier-to-handle fork-to-mouth situation.
"We wanted to take a classic flavor and give it a modern presentation," notes Rodriguez. The combination of the funnel cake slivers topped with cinnamon sugar, sweet peaches, streusel, and a scoop of vanilla ice cream is a study in contrast with a variety of textures and dueling sensations of both hot and cold.
70th Celebration Churro
Willie's Churro Cart at Buena Vista Street in Disney California Adventure is a favorite spot for those seeking out inventive takes on the beloved Mexican fried choux pastry dough wand. There you'll find the official 70th Celebration Churro which takes some Filipino inspiration with the addition of ube to the mix.
The purple sweet potato, which has been used in a variety of Disneyland desserts over the years ranging from cheesecake to beignets, brings a pop of vibrant color as well as those welcome ube nutty flavor notes with hints of vanilla and coconut. Adding to the fun is a drizzle of marbled blue raspberry icing (a signature of the anniversary menu) and sprinkles for added oomph.
Celebration Matterhorn Macaroon
The 70th anniversary menu is chock full of wildly creative sweets that veer towards the Mad Hatter end of the spectrum. But if you'd prefer a familiar favorite with just a simple touch, the Celebration Matterhorn Macaroon (not to be confused with a will be more your speed.
This riff on the Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe staple, based on the equally revered bobsled ride, maintains the macaroon's curved mountain shape and white chocolate topping that resembles a snowy peak. The only difference here are the addition of sprinkles, cause, you know, anniversary and all. "We're giving it that celebration feel to it," says Rodriguez, and we have no quibbles with that. Still chewy. Still cocounty. Now sprinkly. If only this included a mini abominable snowman to bring this to even greater heights. Perhaps for the 75th ...
House-filled Celebration Beignet
If you're going to devote a section of the park to the Big Easy, beignets are an absolute must. There are, of course, the Mickey-shaped versions of the pillowy, powdered sugar-dusted pastries served at Mint Julep Bar in New Orleans Square. Those now have competition from the neighboring Tiana's Palace, which offers both a standard and filled version of the French Quarter classic.
For the 70th, the "Princess and the Frog"-themed eatery will be offering a House-filled Celebration Beignet complete with a luscious raspberry mousse interior and buttercream glaze. But that's not all. "We're going to have an edible candle on top to help give that feel of we're celebrating," says Rodriguez, "so we want you to come and celebrate with us."
Mickey-shaped Celebration Waffles
Disney California Adventure regulars know to stop by Schoomzies! In Hollywood Land first thing (it opens at 7:30 every morning) for some much-needed sustenance to start the busy park day. The breakfast specialist will be an even bigger draw during the anniversary with the addition of Mickey-shaped Celebration Waffles.
Mickey-shaped waffles have become ubiquitous over the years, with Eggo versions chilling out in the supermarket freezer aisle and at-home makers that transform your batter into the Disney icon's famed mug. The anniversary version kicks things up a notch, incorporating a strawberry cream filling along with a dusting of sprinkles and powdered sugar. "It's going to be a staple," predicts Rodriguez.
Mickey Hat Cookie
Out of all the mouse-eared treats being served up during the 70th anniversary celebration, this might be the most fun of all. The iconic Mickey Mouse Club hat has been transformed into cookie form for a taste of chocolate-dipped nostalgia.
Anticipating that this one will be in high demand, Disneyland Park will be offering the treat at two Main Street, U.S.A. eateries: Market House and Jolly Holiday Bakery. One bite of the Mickey Hat Cookie, and you'll be singing, "M-I-C, K-E-Y, M-O-U-S-E."
Banana Split
While a banana split might not seem particularly notable compared to some of the more fantastical desserts being offered at the 70th anniversary celebration, it's the epitome of old school cool and the very definition of American cuisine. Long before Blue Milk and Dole Whip, the retro ice cream sundae was among the earliest entries to the Disneyland dining scene, appearing on the menu at the Carnation Cafe on the very first day the park opened seven decades ago.
According to Medina, this version, which will be scooped at Main Street U.S.A's Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, is the exact same recipe as that OG banana split. No bells and whistles, this is simply a trio of vanilla, chocolate, and strawberry ice creams with all of the standard accouterments: strawberries, pineapple, hot fudge, chopped nuts, whipped cream, and a cherry on top sandwiched between slices of fresh banana. We wouldn't want it any other way.
Banana Split Churro
All right. Perhaps there is also room for a more modern twist on the banana split. Combining an original menu item with a modern day Disneyland classic makes perfect sense. (With all the churro variations over the years, we're surprised it took this long to bridge that gap.)
Eschewing cinnamon for chocolate sugar, this deluxe churro is drenched in banana and vanilla sauce, then topped with whipped cream and a cherry. To partake in this tasty treat, make a beeline to the churro cart near Goofy's Sky School in Disney California Adventure and remember to grab plenty of napkins.
Chili Cheese Corn Dog
This crossover seems like such a no-brainer, it's a shock it took so long to end up on the menu. Let's start with the chili cheese dog, a Cali staple. Then, of course, a corn dog is always a Disneyland must. Oh, and by the way, chili just happened to be a favorite of Walt Disney.
But since this is being served for an extra special celebration, the resort's culinary squad decided to up the ante by topping the corn dog with corn chips (a nod to Casa de Fritos, one of the original Disneyland restaurants) and incorporating chunks of potato into the batter (so no side of fries is needed_. Though the origins of the corn dog may be murky, it's crystal clear you'll want to make your way over to Corn Dog Castle in Disney California Adventure for this beauty.
W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato
Considering chili is a Walt Disney favorite, it's obvious that one appearance on the menu just won't do. It triumphantly shows up again on the W.E.D. Chili Cheese Baked Potato (the W.E.D. stands for Walter Elias Disney, FYI) which can be found at the Troubadour Tavern, the hidden gem eatery adjacent to the Fantasyland Theater.
This is essentially a no frills affair: a tuber topped with your standard beef and bean chili, cheese, sour cream, diced onions, plus a wedge of cornbread as a final flourish. "What I love about it is the heat from the chili and the sweet from the cornbread topping," says Medina. "To me, that pairing works really well together."
Fried Tamale Walking Taco
Food on the go is essential to the Disneyland experience — if you're dropping a pretty penny on tickets, you want to make the most of your visit. Though the Fried Tamale Walking Taco is a bit messier than the name implies, the Mexican hybrid will provide plenty of carbs to help you push through the day.
More tamale than taco, this beef-filled snacker is equipped with all of the fixings: chili, corn chips, diced onions with cilantro, shredded cheese, and sour cream. "Back in the day, they used to serve the old Frito pie in the bag and everything," notes Medina, "and this is a different version of it." Walk on over to Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante in Frontierland to give it a try.
Mocha Cream Puff
"This is the one I'm most excited for," says Medina, referring to this coffee-infused dessert that will be on offer from Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante. The cream inside the puff is of the mocha cinnamon variety but it's the topping that makes this one extra special. Beneath that layer of chocolate are crunchy corn chips (noticing a theme?) that are good enough to snack on their own.
"There's a little bit of sweet, a little bit of salty, but the crunch factor on this is what's going to tie that in together," says Medina. Though the chef could not confirm whether Walt Disney himself was a Frito fan, Medina suggests, "If he tried these I bet he would be."