The 3 Eggy Dishes You Should Avoid At A Breakfast Buffet

If you're excited to put on your comfy slippers and head down to the hotel breakfast buffet, you might be wondering if there are any foods you should avoid when making your plate. Food Republic spoke to Campbell Mitchell, food safety professional and founder of QuEST 4 Food, and learned that certain dishes at a breakfast buffet carry a higher risk than others — especially those made with eggs.

"Egg-based dishes like Hollandaise sauce, scrambled eggs, and quiches can be problematic if not held at appropriate temperatures," Mitchell said. To be considered safe, eggs must be cooked to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit and then maintained at a temperature of at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit when left out for serving. "These items are susceptible to rapid bacterial growth, particularly if they contain undercooked or raw eggs, which can harbor Salmonella," Mitchell said.

However, there are some instances where egg-based sauces are safe to consume. "Surprisingly though, commercial [mayonnaise] is perfectly safe at ambient temperatures, due to the acids used in its manufacture, and its pH," Mitchell said. If a dish has a lower risk of containing raw eggs, like quiche or frittatas, it should still follow safety protocols. According to the FDA, perishable foods should be thrown away if left out for more than two hours at room temperature, or one hour if it's over 90 degrees Fahrenheit.