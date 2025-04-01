Frittata Frenzy: This Is How Italy's Famous Egg Dish Differs From Quiche

Cooking a frittata is wonderfully straightforward and quick. A skillet is heated over medium and vegetables are sautéed until they're just tender — beaten eggs are then poured in, along with the cheese mixture. The pan gets shaken so the egg spills into all the crevices. It cooks undisturbed until the edges begin to set but the center remains wet. Then it's transferred to a preheated oven (usually around 350 F) for about 10 minutes. This final step gives frittatas their signature texture, slightly crisp on the outside while remaining tender inside. The top should be lightly golden but not browned.

Quiche preparation is more involved,and here's why: Once you've prepared the shortcrust pastry, it needs time to properly chill in the refrigerator, at least 30 minutes. This relaxes the gluten and firms up the butter, which results in a flaky pastry. Next comes blind baking, where you line the chilled crust with parchment paper, fill it with pie weights or dried beans, and partially bake it for 40 minutes. This prevents the dreaded soggy bottom and ensures a crisp base that can stand up to the wet filling.

While the crust pre-bakes, vegetables and meat fillings are cooked and the custard mixture is prepared. Everything gets poured into the partially baked crust, and then baked in a moderate oven (around 325-350 F) until the filling is just set but still slightly jiggly in the center, typically 30 to 45 minutes depending on depth. After baking, the quiche needs to cool for at least 20 minutes before serving to allow the custard to fully set. Rush this step, and you'll end up with a runny interior instead of perfect, sliceable wedges. See, that's a big difference from frittata!