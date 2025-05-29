This Lesser-Known Steak Cut Is Made For The Slow Cooker

Trying to figure out what to have for dinner tonight? Consider breaking out your Crock Pot. With this kitchen gadget, you can easily make tons of delicious dishes, like slow cooker beef stroganoff or a hearty lasagna soup that went viral on TikTok. And if your slow cooker recipe calls for a fancy cut of meat, but your budget simply won't allow it, you're in luck. Food Republic spoke with Mike Saperstein, owner & head of culinary operations at Sunshine Provisions, who had an inexpensive solution: under blade steak. This cut "comes from the chuck, which means it's built with flavor," according to the expert.

Saperstein remarked on how the under blade steak — which is part of the cow's shoulder blade and is actually cut from the beef chuck — has an ideal combination of both muscle and connective tissue, "which means when you cook it low and slow, it turns into fork-tender beef with a rich, almost silky texture." He described the flavor as super beefy, and said it even holds its own against bold seasonings (so don't be shy with the herbs and spices). In Saperstein's opinion, the under blade steak is ideal for pot roasts, beef bourguignon, or even shredded for tacos. While cost effective and delicious, keep in mind that this type of meat does require a bit of time to cook up — after all, a roast needs up to eight hours on low before it's ready to eat.