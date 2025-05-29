This Lesser-Known Steak Cut Is Made For The Slow Cooker
Trying to figure out what to have for dinner tonight? Consider breaking out your Crock Pot. With this kitchen gadget, you can easily make tons of delicious dishes, like slow cooker beef stroganoff or a hearty lasagna soup that went viral on TikTok. And if your slow cooker recipe calls for a fancy cut of meat, but your budget simply won't allow it, you're in luck. Food Republic spoke with Mike Saperstein, owner & head of culinary operations at Sunshine Provisions, who had an inexpensive solution: under blade steak. This cut "comes from the chuck, which means it's built with flavor," according to the expert.
Saperstein remarked on how the under blade steak — which is part of the cow's shoulder blade and is actually cut from the beef chuck — has an ideal combination of both muscle and connective tissue, "which means when you cook it low and slow, it turns into fork-tender beef with a rich, almost silky texture." He described the flavor as super beefy, and said it even holds its own against bold seasonings (so don't be shy with the herbs and spices). In Saperstein's opinion, the under blade steak is ideal for pot roasts, beef bourguignon, or even shredded for tacos. While cost effective and delicious, keep in mind that this type of meat does require a bit of time to cook up — after all, a roast needs up to eight hours on low before it's ready to eat.
How to prep your under blade steak for the low and slow cook
While you could simply toss your under blade steak into the slow cooker and let 'er rip (slowly and gently, of course), a bit of preparation can really elevate the flavors and bring a whole new dimension of taste to this cut of meat. Mike Saperstein was adamant about one step in particular: "Absolutely brown it first — always. That crust wakes the whole dish up." Of course you'll want to use the right high-heat oil, and it does take a few extra minutes on the stove, but we think you'll find that it is so worth it.
Another way to add flavor to your under blade steak before it goes in the slow cooker is to give it a marinade. "If you're marinating, go with something acidic like red wine, vinegar, or citrus to help break it down a bit before the slow cook," Saperstein instructed. While you might get some decent flavor out of a quick marinade of up to 20 minutes, a longer stint in the fridge will imbue the beef much more effectively. Anywhere from one to four hours is ideal. Just pay attention to the ingredients — with heavy acid present in your marinade, you don't want to leave your meat submerged for too long or it can turn to mush. "But even without a marinade," the expert explained, "this cut delivers if you treat it right with salt, aromatics, and time. It's a workhorse — super underrated."