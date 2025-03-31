The Best Way To Cook Extra Tender Beef Stroganoff Isn't On The Stove

Beef stroganoff is a dish that gives you a rich bite every time, thanks to the velvety mushrooms, swoon-worthy creamy sauce, and of course, tender chunks of fall-apart beef — it's one of the old-fashioned dishes we wish would make a restaurant comeback. Sure, you can make it on the stove, which is the traditional cooking method, but Food Republic spoke with Dennis Littley, chef and recipe expert at Ask Chef Dennis, and he recommended a different way. "Slow-cooking beef stroganoff in a crockpot can yield even more tender meat," he said.

Think about it; you use your slow cooker when you want perfectly cooked pot roasts, or even crockpot-braised chicken with kimchi, so why not make the beef part of beef stroganoff as tender and juicy as possible? And the best part is that, besides boiling the noodles separately, it's pretty much a hands-off dish.

Littley had some further guidance regarding slow-cooking the meat. "Low and slow heat helps break down connective tissue without drying out the beef," he said, "but if you cook it too long, it can become mushy." He continued, "The key is to sear the beef first to lock in juices, then add it towards the middle of the cooking process rather than right at the start."