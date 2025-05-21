If You Visit McDonald's In The South, You May Find This Traditional Dish On The Menu
McDonald's is one of the biggest icons in American fast food. When people think of burgers and fries, they often think of McDonald's. And now, when they think of McDonald's breakfast, they can think of McGriddles, McMuffins — and now biscuits and sausage gravy? Yes, in select locations around the South, you are now able to order two "scratch" biscuits (freshly mixed and baked biscuits as opposed to frozen premade biscuits) and eight ounces of sausage gravy. But it begs the question: Is this signaling a new shift in food menu items, or is this just a regional offering? Can you get sausage gravy and biscuits at a McDonald's in, say, the United Kingdom?
With the rise of globalism and travel, one of the most interesting things about McDonald's is seeing how its menu differs from country to country, from the McFalafel from Egypt, the Ebi Filet-O Burger from Japan, or a breakfast noodle soup in Hong Kong. In a true sense of irony, there is even an American-inspired burger that's only available in Europe! But what is truly unexpected is McDonald's having only some menu items available in different regions of the United States. This could not be truer than the McDonald's biscuits and gravy — so no, you can't find this across the Pond; you can't even find it at every McDonald's Stateside.
The origins (and availability) of biscuits and gravy
While McDonald's is no stranger to experimenting with different foods (including menu items that notoriously failed), biscuits and gravy have long roots in the South. Biscuits and gravy as we know them were first introduced to American cuisine in the late 1800s as people in Southern Appalachia (think Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and North Carolina) were looking for a cheap, filling meal to feed a large number of fatigued lumber workers. After some time, this sustaining meal became part of breakfasts around the South, with different gravies featured, depending on the region.
As for availability at the fast food behemoth, there is no official McDonald's statement with a participating location finder or anything more specific. It does not appear to be offered on some secret menu like the cotton candy Sprite is. We took to Reddit and found that the meal is not available anywhere north of Ohio, which tracks for its Southern Appalachian roots. Some on Reddit speculate that the item may not be available in corporate McDonald's but instead McDonald's locations operating as an independent franchise, where the individual owner can have a little more freedom on what they offer.
If you aren't lucky enough to live in one of the participating regions, no fear: A former corporate McDonald's chef shared what he assumes is the same supplier for the sausage gravy used in McDonald's biscuits and gravy combo (per TikTok). The answer? Chef-mate country sausage gravy, available on Amazon. With a combination of canned gravy and a copycat recipe of the McDonald's biscuit, you can recreate this meal at home.