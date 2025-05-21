If You Visit McDonald's In The South, You May Find This Traditional Dish On The Menu

McDonald's is one of the biggest icons in American fast food. When people think of burgers and fries, they often think of McDonald's. And now, when they think of McDonald's breakfast, they can think of McGriddles, McMuffins — and now biscuits and sausage gravy? Yes, in select locations around the South, you are now able to order two "scratch" biscuits (freshly mixed and baked biscuits as opposed to frozen premade biscuits) and eight ounces of sausage gravy. But it begs the question: Is this signaling a new shift in food menu items, or is this just a regional offering? Can you get sausage gravy and biscuits at a McDonald's in, say, the United Kingdom?

With the rise of globalism and travel, one of the most interesting things about McDonald's is seeing how its menu differs from country to country, from the McFalafel from Egypt, the Ebi Filet-O Burger from Japan, or a breakfast noodle soup in Hong Kong. In a true sense of irony, there is even an American-inspired burger that's only available in Europe! But what is truly unexpected is McDonald's having only some menu items available in different regions of the United States. This could not be truer than the McDonald's biscuits and gravy — so no, you can't find this across the Pond; you can't even find it at every McDonald's Stateside.