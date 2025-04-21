The US State That Inspired A McDonald's Burger Found Exclusively In Europe
The number of burgers that McDonald's sells in a single day is in the millions, but the types of burgers that customers choose to enjoy vary greatly. This is especially true in McDonald's locations around the world, where menu items look quite a bit different than those in the fast food chain's home country, the United States. Oftentimes, McDonald's franchises located abroad will feature cuisines native to the area, like the McSpicy Paneer from India and the Stroopwafel McFlurry found in the Netherlands. However, some international menus do take inspiration from the chain's American roots, offering burgers inspired by various stateside cuisines.
Take Sweden, for example. McDonald's locations in this country offer a Jureskog Texas burger inspired by the Lone Star State. This double-decker burger features pickled red onion, smoked gouda, bacon, greens, mayo, and a healthy dose of barbecue sauce. The burger also forgoes the traditional McDonald's french fries, opting instead for a side of flat potato wedges that are heavily spiced and served with truffle mayo.
Of course, travelers from the largest U.S. state may find the Swedish McDonald's burger's flavor balance unexpected, as the pickled onions could be a dominant element, potentially masking other flavors such as barbecue sauce and bacon. However, you never know until you try!
More McDonald's menu items found in Sweden
In addition to state-inspired burgers like the Jureskog Texas burger, McDonald's locations in Sweden offer quite a few additional menu items that you won't find anywhere in the United States. Hungry customers can find products like a four-piece McFalafel, Sweet Potato Fries, and a Salad Chicken Sriracha Bowl with rice, soybeans, and pickled vegetables. Sweden even sells a version of the McDonald's Snack Wrap — a menu item that American fans miss dearly.
Dessert items at these McDonald's locations also offer a taste of Swedish culture. The McFlurry Daim features soft serve vanilla ice cream mixed with Daim candy pieces (which you can purchase online here). This Swedish chocolate bar is made with crunchy almond caramel and a milk chocolate coating. Customers with a sweet tooth can also find unique items like the Banoffee Shake and Banana Smoothie, alongside typical offerings like sundaes and cookies.
McDonald's restaurants in this European nation also provide options for those with dietary restrictions. Not only did Sweden lead the charge when it came to gluten-free menu options at McDonald's, but it also offers quite a few entrees for vegetarians and vegans. You'll find two different veggie burgers made with soy protein patties, as well as a McVegan burger that is completely free of animal products.