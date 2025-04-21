The US State That Inspired A McDonald's Burger Found Exclusively In Europe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The number of burgers that McDonald's sells in a single day is in the millions, but the types of burgers that customers choose to enjoy vary greatly. This is especially true in McDonald's locations around the world, where menu items look quite a bit different than those in the fast food chain's home country, the United States. Oftentimes, McDonald's franchises located abroad will feature cuisines native to the area, like the McSpicy Paneer from India and the Stroopwafel McFlurry found in the Netherlands. However, some international menus do take inspiration from the chain's American roots, offering burgers inspired by various stateside cuisines.

Take Sweden, for example. McDonald's locations in this country offer a Jureskog Texas burger inspired by the Lone Star State. This double-decker burger features pickled red onion, smoked gouda, bacon, greens, mayo, and a healthy dose of barbecue sauce. The burger also forgoes the traditional McDonald's french fries, opting instead for a side of flat potato wedges that are heavily spiced and served with truffle mayo.

Of course, travelers from the largest U.S. state may find the Swedish McDonald's burger's flavor balance unexpected, as the pickled onions could be a dominant element, potentially masking other flavors such as barbecue sauce and bacon. However, you never know until you try!