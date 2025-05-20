Reuse Watermelon Rinds By Grating Them Into Your Summer Cake

Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of juicy watermelon on a hot summer day. But before you toss those leftover watermelon rinds, why not repurpose them into a sweet treat? That's right — not only are watermelon rinds edible, but they have a refreshing, mildly sweet taste similar to a cucumber or jicama that lends well to desserts like a summer cake. To get the inside scoop on watermelon rind cakes, Food Republic spoke to Laura Kanya, the research and development chef at Ann Clark. "[Watermelon rinds] would add moisture and act similar to adding a vegetable like a carrot or parsnip to any cake," Kanya explained. "You may have to adjust the additional liquid when adding it to a cake."

The process of grating watermelon rinds is simple. Start by removing the juicy red fruit (which can stay crunchy for days if stored properly), then slice away the tough green outer peel. What you're left with is the pale, white rind, which can then be cut into manageable strips before being shredded using the fine side of a grater. For best results, Kanya suggests using it in a spiced cake recipe like carrot cake, where its subtly sweet and vegetal notes can shine. She also advises playing around with straining the liquid or leaving it in, depending on the texture you're after.